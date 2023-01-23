Read full article on original website
U.S. wheat futures firm on concerns about escalations in Ukraine/Russia fight
CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with prospects for escalations in the war between Ukraine and Russia, two key grain exporters, supporting prices. * Hopes for a pick-up in export demand for U.S. suppalies due to rising global prices added support. * The United States said on Wednesday it would supply Ukraine with 31 of its most advanced battle tanks after Germany broke a taboo with a similar announcement, moves hailed by Kyiv as a potential turning point in its battle to repel Russia's invasion. * India will provide 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk buyers such as flour millers, as part of efforts to bring down prices, which jumped to a record high on Wednesday, a government official told Reuters. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range between 150,000 and 575,000 tonnes. A week earlier, wheat export sales totaled 508,124 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 6-3/4 cents at $7.41-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat broke through technical resistance at its 10-day moving average. * K.C. hard red winter wheat March futures gained 9-1/4 cents to $8.43 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery rose 4 cents to $9.07 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CBOT wheat firm on strong overseas demand, war concerns
CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by signs of rising overseas demand and concerns about crop shortfalls in war-torn Ukraine and Russia, key suppliers on the export market. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures, which the track the high-protein crop grown in the U.S. Plains, notched the biggest gains, rising 2.4%. * Ukraine's wheat production is set to fall as farmers reduce planting due to the war, with the Ukraine Grain Association projecting that the 2023 crop will not exceed 16 million tonnes. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday the agency sees Russia's official wheat crop estimate as "not feasible." * South Korea's animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc purchased around 11,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from the United States in a private deal. * The USDA said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 561,400 tonnes, near the high end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 575,000 tonnes and up from 508,124 tonnes a week earlier. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 11-1/4 cents at $7.52-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX spring wheat futures for March delivery gained 6-3/4 cents to $9.16-1/4 a bushel and K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were 20 cents higher at $8.63-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraubd; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rise on Ukraine war concerns; corn sags
CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday on concerns that any intensification of Russia's war on Ukraine could clog the export pipeline from those two major exporters. "I think the market is trying to price in an increasing likelihood that an escalation ... turns into a...
GRAINS-Strong export report sparks rally in U.S. wheat, corn, soy
CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybeans jumped on Thursday on support from a government report that showed strong overseas demand for all three commodities, traders said. "We had some decent export sales compared to what we have seen the last few weeks and that trend, particularly...
UPDATE 1-U.S. wants World Trade Organization dispute system fixed by 2024
(Adds further comments, bullets) GENEVA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The United States is entering a third phase of talks with countries to reform the World Trade Organization's (WTO) hobbled trade dispute arbitration system and aims for it to be "fully functioning" by the end of 2024, the U.S. ambassador to the WTO told Reuters on Thursday.
UPDATE 2-Fertilizer producer Mosaic says stockpiles too high to restart Canadian mine
(Adds CEO comment on Russia and Belarus, comments from analysts) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co does not currently see the right market conditions to restart its idled Canadian potash mine, with high inventories in the United States and Brazil and cold weather slowing trains from Canada, Chief Executive Joc O’Rourke said on Wednesday.
UPDATE 1-China calls Washington a 'bully' at WTO trade disputes meeting
GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China strongly criticised the United States at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and a "rule breaker" in the latest escalation of rhetoric between the two trade rivals. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang was speaking at a...
Indonesia initiates WTO dispute complaint regarding EU steel duties
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization said on Thursday that Indonesia has requested WTO dispute consultations with the European Union regarding anti-dumping duties on imports of some stainless steel products from Indonesia. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click...
China, U.S. spar at WTO meeting over disputes
GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang spoke at a meeting on...
Argentina agricultural areas to receive much-needed rain - grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A storm front is expected to bring desperately needed rain to a large swathe of Argentina's parched agricultural land over the next week, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday, which should help farmers in the planting stage as the South American country suffers a historic drought.
GRAINS-Soybeans rise for 2nd session on bargain-buying, wheat down
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, helped by bargain-buying, although the advance was limited by rains across Argentina's farm belt which boosted crop prospects. Wheat prices were marginally down after Wednesday's rally on concerns over Black Sea supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine war. FUNDAMENTALS.
Bulk of Russia's winter crops in good condition - agriculture ministry
MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Around 94% of Russia's winter crops are in a good or satisfactory condition, Russia's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. In some of the country's key southern agricultural regions, such as Rostov and Volgograd, around 98% of winter crops are in good condition, it added. In...
South Africa's 2023 maize planting area seen down 3%
Jan 26 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to plant maize over an area 3% smaller than last year, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Thursday. The CEC forecast a 6.3% drop in the area planted for white maize, and a 1.9% increase in the area planted for yellow maize. Overall farmers were expected to plant 2.544 million hectares of maize, down from 2.623 million hectares the previous year. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)
GRAINS-Soybean futures rise despite Argentine rain
* Forecast Argentina rains weigh on Chicago futures * Wheat extends rise on concern over Black Sea supplies (Recasts with change in market direction) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, helped by bargain-buying, though the advance was capped by improved Argentina crop prospects on forecasts for rain across the country's farm belt. Wheat edged higher, extending Wednesday's rally on concern over Black Sea supplies as the Russia-Ukraine war continues. "Most of Argentina will get rain at one time or another in the next 10 days, though the precipitation will be most frequent and significant in west-central and northwestern crop areas," said Terry Reilly, a senior analyst at Futures International. The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.6% to $15.11-1/2 a bushel at 1130 GMT. Wheat was up 0.3% to $7.42-1/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.4% to $6.77-1/2 a bushel. Rains across Argentina's drought-hit soybean areas in recent days have eased fears of potential crop losses. Soybean sales from Argentina's 2021/22 harvest covered 80.6% of the 44 million tonne harvest as of last week, below the 82.6% sold at the same time of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed Wednesday. About 94% of Russia's winter crops are in a good or satisfactory condition, Russia's agriculture ministry said. India will provide 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers as part of efforts to bring down prices that jumped to a record high on Wednesday, a government official told Reuters. The allocation is more than traders' expectations of about 2 million tonnes. The market was waiting for government permission for nearly two months as supplies dwindled at the tail end of the wheat marketing year even as demand surged. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, wheat and soymeal futures contracts and net sellers of corn and soyoil futures, traders said. Prices at 1130 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 743,25 2,00 0,27 CBOT corn 677,50 2,75 0,41 CBOT soy 1511,50 9,00 0,60 Paris wheat 284,75 0,25 0,09 Paris maize 276,00 1,25 0,45 Paris rapeseed 533,00 2,50 0,47 WTI crude oil 80,75 0,60 0,75 Euro/dlr 1,0899 -0,002 -0,147 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Goodman)
