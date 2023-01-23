Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Feet Data: $25 Million Lawsuit Accuses Foot Locker of Harvesting Details of Conversations About Your Feet
Move over, OnlyFans, there’s a new feet-sharing game in town. At least, that’s what the plaintiffs argue in a new $25 million class-action privacy lawsuit filed against Foot Locker on Monday. I’m sorry to say that even your feet data isn’t safe. Specifically, the allegation is...
Gizmodo
Could Mandatory Background Checks Curb Trust Issues on Dating Apps?
The vetting process on dating apps may become more stringent as governments around the world look at perhaps implementing mandatory background and ID checks for those who use the apps. Strategies and considerations of how to better protect people searching for love online were discussed at roundtable talks in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday.
Gizmodo
Android Users Can Finally Use Alternate Search and Payment Methods... but Only in India
Android users in India will soon have more control over their devices, thanks to a court ruling. Beginning next month, Indian Android wielders can choose a different billing system when paying for apps and in-app smartphone purchases rather than default to going through the Play Store. Google will also allow Indian users to select a different search engine as their default right as they set up a new device, which might have implications for upcoming EU regulations.
Gizmodo
Someone Is Asking Google to Remove Hundreds of Links Under Elon Musk's Name
We know Elon Musk is terminally online, but this seems like a lot, even for him. A sender using the billionaire’s name has requested that Google remove hundreds of links for alleged copyright violations, as first noted in a TorrentFreak blogpost. The removal requests ask the search engine to...
Gizmodo
Amazon UK Workers Stage First Official Fulfillment Center Strike
Amazon fulfillment center laborers in the United Kingdom have launched the first company strike involving warehouse employees in the country’s history. The strike began yesterday in Coventry, demanding more than the 50 pence per hour wage increase that the company offered. The strike is being conducted by the GMB...
Gizmodo
The Best Third Party Email Apps, Web Browsers, and More
When it comes to the phone apps you rely on every day, from web browsing to email, you might not think too much about switching off the defaults that come with your phone. But the app stores on both Android and iOS are packed with a wealth of alternatives that are worth checking out. Spending some time looking at what else is out there is well worth the investment, and you might even find several apps that you prefer.
Gizmodo
Tesla Is Making Record Profits, but It's Not Nearly Enough to Match Musk's Growth Goals
If Tesla was any other company, most analysts would think it a shining diamond compared to the hard time most other tech-related companies have had at the end of 2022. But this is Tesla, driven by the (cough) magnificent billionaire Elon Musk. Analysts expected Tesla to share record-setting profits for...
Gizmodo
DoNotPay Retires 'Robot Lawyer' Before It Even Has Its First Case
If you’ve been fantasizing about the day when artificial intelligence could get you out of paying traffic tickets, you’ll just have to keep dreaming. DoNotPay has backed out of its plans to use an AI-powered “robot lawyer” to council a defendant through a courtroom hearing in real time. The reason why? Well, apparently the law got in the way of the robot’s lawyering.
Gizmodo
FBI Reportedly Investigates Fentanyl Distribution on Snapchat
Investigators are looking into Snapchat’s alleged role in fentanyl-laced pills being distributed through the popular video and messaging app. Bloomberg is reporting that the FBI and Justice Department’s investigation is part of a broader probe into the nation’s counterfeit drug problem. An anonymous source told Bloomberg that...
Gizmodo
Nationwide Ban on TikTok Inches Closer to Reality
The White House is facing mounting pressure from Congress to ban the widely popular TikTok app nationwide after Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) introduced a piece of legislation on Wednesday to curb its use. A similar bill to ban TikTok in the U.S. was filed during the last Congressional session, but it was not considered in either chamber.
Comments / 0