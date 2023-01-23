Read full article on original website
Android Users Can Finally Use Alternate Search and Payment Methods... but Only in India
Android users in India will soon have more control over their devices, thanks to a court ruling. Beginning next month, Indian Android wielders can choose a different billing system when paying for apps and in-app smartphone purchases rather than default to going through the Play Store. Google will also allow Indian users to select a different search engine as their default right as they set up a new device, which might have implications for upcoming EU regulations.
Size Does Matter: PlayStation Edge Controller’s Shrunken Battery Explains Its Shorter Operating Life
The $200 PlayStation 5 Dualsense Edge controller Sony announced last year is meant to provide ultimate try-hard gamers with new options to stomp their opponents. However paying the extra $130 over than the original DualSense’s $70 to access those extra bells and whistles also means cutting a marathon gaming session short.
The Best Third Party Email Apps, Web Browsers, and More
When it comes to the phone apps you rely on every day, from web browsing to email, you might not think too much about switching off the defaults that come with your phone. But the app stores on both Android and iOS are packed with a wealth of alternatives that are worth checking out. Spending some time looking at what else is out there is well worth the investment, and you might even find several apps that you prefer.
Microsoft Outlook and Teams Are Coming Back Online After Worldwide Outage
It’s not just you. Microsoft 365 services, including popular apps like Outlook and Teams, are down in countries throughout the world. Microsoft is aware of the problem and has rolled out fixes to address it. According to reports from Downdetector, users started experiencing issues with Microsoft apps at about...
Someone Is Asking Google to Remove Hundreds of Links Under Elon Musk's Name
We know Elon Musk is terminally online, but this seems like a lot, even for him. A sender using the billionaire’s name has requested that Google remove hundreds of links for alleged copyright violations, as first noted in a TorrentFreak blogpost. The removal requests ask the search engine to...
CNET Cops to Error Prone AI Writer, Doubles Down on Using It
After getting caught using an algorithm to write dozens of articles, the tech publication CNET has apologized (sorta) but wants everybody to know that it definitely has no intention of calling it quits on AI journalism. Yes, roughly two weeks ago Futurism reported that CNET had been using an in-house...
Tesla Is Making Record Profits, but It's Not Nearly Enough to Match Musk's Growth Goals
If Tesla was any other company, most analysts would think it a shining diamond compared to the hard time most other tech-related companies have had at the end of 2022. But this is Tesla, driven by the (cough) magnificent billionaire Elon Musk. Analysts expected Tesla to share record-setting profits for...
Republicans Are Outraged Over a 'Green' Xbox Update
The right-wing outrage machine has moved on from gas stoves to a seemingly innocuous Xbox console update that focuses on power-saving features for lower energy consumption. In a statement released this month, tech giant Microsoft explained that Xbox consoles would now offer “carbon aware” updates and game downloads in an effort to reduce the company’s emissions.
