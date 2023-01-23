Read full article on original website
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Ars Technica
Annual? Bivalent? For all? Future of COVID shots murky after FDA deliberations
The US Food and Drug Administration's committee of independent vaccine experts gathered Thursday to discuss the future of COVID-19 shots. The meeting seemed primed for explosive debate. Earlier in the week, the FDA released documents that made clear the agency is holding steadfast to its idea that COVID vaccines will fit the mold of annual flu shots—with reformulations decided in the first half of each year, followed by fall rollouts in anticipation of winter waves.
Washington Examiner
Gov. Kristi Noem threatens charges for pharmacists over abortion medication
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Attorney General Marty Jackley notified pharmacists operating in the state on Tuesday that they could face prosecution if they dispense abortion medication, following a recent Food and Drug Administration's rule change that expands access to the drugs. The Republican officials told pharmacies that...
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
americanmilitarynews.com
Feds seize 28 ‘ghost guns’ from NJ ‘street gang’
Nearly 30 homemade “ghost guns” and more than 15,000 doses of suspected fentanyl were among contraband seized by federal authorities when they recently broke up a New Jersey trafficking ring. Six members of the Latin Kings gang face life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Tw suspected drug traffickers killed in shootout with US Customs and Border Protection agents
Two suspected drug traffickers have been killed and four have been arrested following a shootout with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents off Puerto Rico, officials say.
280,000 fentanyl-laced pills, 600 pounds of powder seized from Ohio, neighboring states in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022. In Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky alone, personnel seized more than 280,00 fentanyl-laced pills and over 600 pounds of fentanyl powder – more...
Customs officials are seizing eggs at the U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. customs officials are cracking down on egg smugglers. With egg prices soaring in the U.S. over the last year, more Americans are crossing into Mexico to buy the food item and trying to sneak cartons of raw eggs along some areas of the southern border, including California and Texas."We are seeing an increase in people attempting to cross eggs from Juarez to El Paso because they are significantly less expensive in Mexico than the U.S.," U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Roger Maier told CBS MoneyWatch. "This is also occurring with added frequency at other Southwest border locations."Egg prices have soared...
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Egg Smuggling Being Reported by U.S. Border Officials
The price of eggs continues to increase and smuggling from Mexico has been reported by U.S. customs officials.
DEA Mexico chief quietly ousted over ties to drug lawyers
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration quietly ousted its former top official in Mexico last year over improper contact with lawyers for narcotraffickers, an embarrassing end to a brief tenure marked by deteriorating cooperation between the countries and a record flow of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl across the border.
George Santos took campaign donation from an Italian who was caught smuggling undocumented migrants into the US
Rep. George Santos accepted a contribution from Rocco Oppedisano, who was caught trying to smuggle 14 undocumented migrants into the US in 2019.
Texas Attorney General says the President is not a king or dictator—that rules apply to Biden too
The President doesn’t have all the powers of a king or a dictator, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reminded listeners. In a Fox News interview, Paxton said he wants Biden to understand this country has checks and balances.
67% of Americans say Biden classified document scandal is a 'serious problem'
A commanding 84% of Americans agree with AG Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to probe Biden's classified documents scandal - and 67% feel it is a 'serious problem.'
Trump news – live: DA says decision to file charges is ‘imminent’ as judge weighs release of grand jury report
A judge in Georgia heard arguments on Tuesday over the public release of a grand jury report following an eight-month probe into Donald Trump’s allleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.During its investigation, the panel heard testimony and evidence about the abuse and harassment of election workers, a fake elector scheme, and Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to election officials to “find” enough votes for his victory.The report from the special grand jury, which is barred from issuing indictments, likely includes a summary of its investigative work and recommendations for indictments for alleged...
I was an FBI Special Agent and if Biden won't fix a bureau in crisis, it will be destroyed
The FBI is in crisis. If we don’t fix it now, we risk irrevocably breaking the greatest law enforcement agency in the world – and America’s trust in this invaluable institution.
Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Cotton vowed “there will be pain” until the Biden…
Washington Examiner
McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
Ars Technica
Plastic surgeon injected kids with saline instead of COVID vaccine, feds allege
A Utah plastic surgeon and three of his associates are facing federal charges for a year-long scheme in which they allegedly squirted around 2,000 vaccine doses down the drain, sold falsified vaccination cards for $50 each, and tricked kids into thinking they were vaccinated against COVID-19 by injecting them with saline, collectively, 391 times.
Catholic lobbyists urge Jim Jordan to probe DOJ’s handling of attacks on churches, pro-life centers
CatholicVote is pressing Jim Jordan to open an investigation into DOJ's efforts to arrest and prosecute those responsible for attacks on churches and pro-life centers.
