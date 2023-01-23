ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Ars Technica

Annual? Bivalent? For all? Future of COVID shots murky after FDA deliberations

The US Food and Drug Administration's committee of independent vaccine experts gathered Thursday to discuss the future of COVID-19 shots. The meeting seemed primed for explosive debate. Earlier in the week, the FDA released documents that made clear the agency is holding steadfast to its idea that COVID vaccines will fit the mold of annual flu shots—with reformulations decided in the first half of each year, followed by fall rollouts in anticipation of winter waves.
Washington Examiner

Gov. Kristi Noem threatens charges for pharmacists over abortion medication

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Attorney General Marty Jackley notified pharmacists operating in the state on Tuesday that they could face prosecution if they dispense abortion medication, following a recent Food and Drug Administration's rule change that expands access to the drugs. The Republican officials told pharmacies that...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Feds seize 28 ‘ghost guns’ from NJ ‘street gang’

Nearly 30 homemade “ghost guns” and more than 15,000 doses of suspected fentanyl were among contraband seized by federal authorities when they recently broke up a New Jersey trafficking ring. Six members of the Latin Kings gang face life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled...
MATAWAN, NJ
CBS DFW

Customs officials are seizing eggs at the U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. customs officials are cracking down on egg smugglers. With egg prices soaring in the U.S. over the last year, more Americans are crossing into Mexico to buy the food item and trying to sneak cartons of raw eggs along some areas of the southern border, including California and Texas."We are seeing an increase in people attempting to cross eggs from Juarez to El Paso because they are significantly less expensive in Mexico than the U.S.," U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Roger Maier told CBS MoneyWatch. "This is also occurring with added frequency at other Southwest border locations."Egg prices have soared...
EL PASO, TX
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: DA says decision to file charges is ‘imminent’ as judge weighs release of grand jury report

A judge in Georgia heard arguments on Tuesday over the public release of a grand jury report following an eight-month probe into Donald Trump’s allleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.During its investigation, the panel heard testimony and evidence about the abuse and harassment of election workers, a fake elector scheme, and Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to election officials to “find” enough votes for his victory.The report from the special grand jury, which is barred from issuing indictments, likely includes a summary of its investigative work and recommendations for indictments for alleged...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.   Cotton vowed “there will be pain” until the Biden…
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
Ars Technica

Plastic surgeon injected kids with saline instead of COVID vaccine, feds allege

A Utah plastic surgeon and three of his associates are facing federal charges for a year-long scheme in which they allegedly squirted around 2,000 vaccine doses down the drain, sold falsified vaccination cards for $50 each, and tricked kids into thinking they were vaccinated against COVID-19 by injecting them with saline, collectively, 391 times.
MIDVALE, UT

