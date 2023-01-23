Syracuse University Environmental Finance Center Receives Multi-Million Dollar Environmental Protection Agency Grant to Support Underserved Communities

Read full article on original website
syr.edu
SOURCE Opens New Round of Applications for Funded Undergraduate Research Assistant Positions
Undergraduate students seeking paid research assistant positions to work with faculty mentors on research and creative projects can apply for those opportunities in February and March. Students interested in funded positions for summer 2023 and/or academic year 2023-24 should submit an Intent to Apply form by Thursday, Feb. 16. A...
syr.edu
College of Law’s Innovation Law Center Recognized by Bloomberg Law’s Law School Innovation Program
The College of Law’s Innovation Law Center (ILC) has been designated a top-scoring program in the Innovation and Experience category of Bloomberg Law’s inaugural Law School Innovation Program. ILC students work with Syracuse University engineering and business school students, advise clients on their intellectual property, and deliver regulatory,...
syr.edu
College of Law Advocacy Program’s National Trial League Recognized by Bloomberg Law’s Law School Innovation Program
The College of Law celebrates its Advocacy Program’s National Trial League (NTL) as among the top-scoring entries in the Student Development category of Bloomberg Law’s Law School Innovation Program. The College of Law created and launched the NTL in 2021 as a new trial competition that brings together...
syr.edu
Faculty Can Apply for Undergraduate Research Assistantship Funding Through Feb. 16
A new cycle of grant funding is available for faculty who want to hire undergraduate students to participate in their research and creative projects as paid research assistants. Faculty applications for the Syracuse Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Engagement (SOURCE) Research Assistant awards are due by Thursday, Feb. 16....
syr.edu
Associate Chief Information Officer for Academic Services Jenny Gluck Announces Retirement
After 30 years at Syracuse University, Associate Chief Information Officer (ACIO) for Academic Technology Services Jenny Gluck has announced her retirement, effective at the end of January. Mike O’Mara, director of Learning Environments and Media Production, will serve as interim ACIO for Academic Technology Services, reporting directly to Interim Chief Information Officer and Vice President for Technology Eric Sedore.
syr.edu
Student Experience Welcomes Steven T. Herndon as Assistant Vice President for Student Living
The Student Experience division announced the appointment of Steven T. Herndon as assistant vice president of student living, beginning on Jan. 23. In this role, Herndon will oversee all aspects of the student living program, including residential life and off-campus and apartment living. Herndon will also partner with Academic Affairs in the development and delivery of more than 20 living learning communities (LLC).
syr.edu
Christine Kshyna Joins Libraries’ Staff
Christine Kshyna recently joined Syracuse University Libraries as library operations manager. Kshyna has been employed with the University for nearly 10 years, most recently as operations specialist in the Department of Psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences. She previously worked in various human resource roles at ProLiteracy Worldwide,...
syr.edu
School of Design Alumni Exhibition Features Innovation and Excellence in Footwear
The School of Design’s Sue and Leon Genet Gallery at the Nancy Cantor Warehouse is proud to present “Footwear by School of Design Alumni,” on display through March 3. The exhibition features the work of over 20 designers representing more than 50 years of alumni from the school’s industrial and interaction design (IID) program.
syr.edu
A Warm Winter Welcome to Newest Arts and Sciences Faculty
Continuing its trajectory of robust faculty hiring in fall 2022, the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) announces the following new professors in the humanities and the sciences, whose appointments began in January 2023. “We are pleased and proud that these new professors are joining our A&S community of top-tier...
syr.edu
Military-Connected Students Attend 15th Annual Student Veterans of America National Conference
A group of 14 military-connected students were in Florida earlier this month at the Walt Disney World Resort to attend the Student Veterans of America 15th Annual National Conference (NATCON). Additionally, eight staff members from the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs and the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families attended the conference, which boasts the largest gathering for the military-connected community within higher education.
syr.edu
2022-23 Syracuse Symposium Addresses Timely Topics With Diverse Slate of Programming
Reparations for slavery. Environmental justice. Reproductive justice. Students, faculty, staff and the general public are invited to engage with these urgent topics and more throughout the spring semester thanks to the Syracuse University Humanities Center’s Syracuse Symposium. The lineup of events, which includes film screenings, lectures, concerts, exhibits, workshops and more, takes up this year’s theme of “repair.” Each program encourages participants to consider whether and when “repair” is possible, and how repair can help lead us to a more just world.
syr.edu
Chancellor Syverud Updates University Senate on Fall 2023 Applications, Benefits
Chancellor Kent Syverud addressed the University Senate today, Jan. 25, with remarks on the Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, applications for fall 2023 and a benefits update. The full text of his remarks is below. I’m going to be very brief. Last week in my winter message...
syr.edu
James ’70, G’72 and Marjorie Kuhn Provide New Support for Transformational Experience at JMA Wireless Dome
Last week, new signage was installed on the Kuhn Gameday Lounge presented by Hidden Level, marking not only another step in the transformation of the JMA Wireless Dome but also paying tribute to a Syracuse University alumnus, trustee and philanthropist who is nationally recognized for innovation and leadership in business and real estate, and whose history of generosity has impacted countless lives.
syr.edu
Hendricks Chapel Welcomes Assistant Muslim Chaplain Imam Dzemal Crnkić
Recently welcomed Imam Dzemal Crnkić as assistant Muslim chaplain. Imam Crnkić will assist Chaplain Amir Durić to further advance academic excellence in a university welcoming to all. Dean Brian Konkol says, “As the Muslim Chaplaincy continues to experience significant growth in student engagement, I am overjoyed to...
syr.edu
ROTC Cadets Get Airborne Thanks to USAF Lt. Col. Sean Stumpf ’07
Born in the Bronx, Sean Stumpf ’07, often watched planes take off and land at nearby LaGuardia Airport. That childhood fascination sparked a lifelong passion for aviation that fueled his determination to become a pilot. Today, Stumpf is the one doing the takeoffs and landings, but instead of a commercial airliner he flies the C-130J, also known as the Super Hercules, in the United States Air Force (USAF).
syr.edu
Falk Students Seek National Collegiate Sports Analytics Championship Feb. 1-2
Move over, men’s soccer team. There’s another team on campus vying for a national championship. Eight sport analytics students from the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics will compete Feb. 1-2 in the AXS National Collegiate Sports Analytics Championship hosted by Baylor University in Dallas, Texas. This is the second half of the competition; in the first half, which was held virtually, Syracuse finished first in both categories—Game Analytics and Business Intelligence—and had four students in each category finish in the top 15.
syr.edu
Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30
Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
