Crestview, FL

Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges.

Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report.

CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. Ferdon Blvd. In a witness report, the victim said she got into an argument with Tyus and tried to get out of the car.

The woman told police Tyus kept locking the car and would not let her out. When she was able to open the door she said Tyus put her in a chokehold and held her in the car.

According to the arrest report, the woman was able to grab her cell phone and press away from Tyus while back on the road. She called 911 on Interstate 10 and Walton County Sheriff’s Office pulled the car over.

Crestview Police report that Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy Wells said the woman had marks and bruises to match her witness statement.

Tyus is charged with battery, kidnapping: false imprisonment and tampering in a 3rd-degree felony.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

