WWMT
No one injured in vehicle fire in Oshtemo Township
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A van caught on fire near Kalamazoo on Wednesday afternoon. The Oshtemo Fire Department responded around 4:15 p.m., according to witnesses. Early Wednesday: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. The fire occurred near the intersection of West Main Street and North 7th...
WWMT
Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day
GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
WWMT
Upgrades proposed for downtown Arcadia Creek Festival Place
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Festivalgoers could soon be visiting an upgraded outdoor entertainment venue in downtown Kalamazoo. Development: Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward. The Arcadia Creek Festival Place has hosted an array of events and concerts since its inception in 2004. However, attendees may...
WWMT
Paw Paw driver dies after Oshtemo Township car crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man died Thursday morning after a car crash in Oshtemo Township. The crash happened on Almena Drive near North 4th Street when Alan Dudycha, 70, lost control of his pickup truck, drove off the road, and crashed into a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
WWMT
Person shot in ankle near Northside Kalamazoo neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was shot in the ankle in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood on Thursday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened near the 1300 block of North Rose Street. Responding officers were able to locate the victim a couple of blocks north, near...
WWMT
Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
WWMT
Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
WWMT
Two injured in crash with a Grand Haven school bus
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were injured after a collision with a school bus Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Street and 128th Avenue in Robinson Township when a Grand Haven Area Public Schools bus driver turned left and drove into the path of a Ford Fusion, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Local leaders across Calhoun County to give virtual State of the Community address
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Local government leaders across Calhoun County are scheduled to give a State of the Community address at 9 a.m. Friday. Leaders are to gather virtually, and the public will be able to watch the event live on the City of Battle Creek YouTube channel, according to the press release.
WWMT
Kent County detectives tries to identify suspect in Smoke Shop armed robbery
Detectives reached out to the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed the Smoke Shop with a pistol in December, according to the sheriff's office Thursday. Ottawa County: Two injured in crash with a Grand Haven school bus. The robbery happened at the Smoke Shop along Alpine...
WWMT
Woman traveling with husband dies in snowmobile crash
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from the Charlotte, Michigan-area died in a snowmobile crash on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:45 p.m., MSP troopers with the Manistique and Gladstone posts received a call of a snowmobile crash in which a woman struck a tree on Trail 413 near Camp 7 Road in Schoolcraft County.
WWMT
Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in Benton Harbor homicide
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reports that the three suspects involved in Leon Johnson's death have been identified and warrants have been authorized. The suspects have been identified as Immanuel Williams Jr., Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., and Denarion Evans. Williams was arrested by an MSP tactical team at an...
WWMT
Scotts Café reveals new location, grand opening date
RICHLAND, Mich. — Scotts Café is re-opening for business. The former Scotts staple will be opening in Richland under the same name, according to Josie and Bekah Coburn in a Facebook post. Scotts Corner Café closes: Scotts Corner Café announces closing. "...Our desire was for the...
WWMT
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
WWMT
Update: U.S. 12 reopens following deadly crash
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Emergency crews from several agencies are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a semi and a black Ford SUV. The crash occurred on U.S. 12 between Bakertown Road and Red Bud Trail near Buchanan. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office confirms that an eastbound...
WWMT
MDOT to hold meeting to discuss 2024 Allegan roundabout
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A public meeting discussing the construction of a roundabout in Allegan is scheduled to be hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, Thursday. MDOT plans to build a roundabout in 2024 with the City of Allegan at the M-89/M-40 intersection, and resurface M-89 from...
WWMT
West Michigan Whitecaps annual Fan Food Submission returns to LMCU Ballpark
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan Whitecaps fans, the Fan Food Submission has returned to LMCU Ballpark for its fourteenth year!. Fans are asked to submit their ideas of new food items they would like to see on the menu at LMCU Ballpark, according to the West Michigan Whitecaps.
