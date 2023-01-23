ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shots fired into occupied Georgetown Co. homes: Deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of shots being fired into three occupied homes and another unoccupied home that occurred on Thursday evening, according to reports. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called near the 100 block of Meadow Street...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Troopers investigating Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash on Dothan Road at Highway 34 in Dillon County. Community members said the crash involves a motorcycle and the wreckage looks very bad. One woman said EMS was on the scene. Highway Patrol's website...
Man dies 18 days after being shot in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has died 18 days after being shot on Danny Drive in Marion, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on January 9 and ABC 15 reported then that the man was in serious condition. The Marion County Sheriff’s...
MARION COUNTY, SC
19-year-old charged in deadly Florence hit-and-run

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs, 19, is charged with leaving the scene resulting in death in an incident that happened two weeks ago on Ashby Road in Florence, according to Master Trooper David Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol. Joseph LaBianca, 58, was the victim in...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
19-year-old, minor arrested in Socastee in NC homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested in Horry County in connection to a murder that happened in North Carolina, according to a release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. On January 23, Columbus County deputies responded to the 3800 block of Old Dothan Road near...
SOCASTEE, SC
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 544 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was injured and lanes of traffic are blocked after a two-vehicle crash in Conway Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:05 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Kingswood Drive. The South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety...
CONWAY, SC
Money, drugs seized after chase in Mullins: Police

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Earlier this week, The Mullins Police Department reported that they were involved in a short chase. Authorities identified the suspect as Christopher Jordan after they followed him as he was running into a home near West Lowmen Street, according to reports. The Mullins Police Department...
MULLINS, SC
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 169th home to Conway native

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicated its 169th home on Friday to a Conway native. Sheprell Busby put in 300 hours of sweat equity and attended financial literacy classes before getting the home built. Busby heard about the program through another Habitat for...
CONWAY, SC
8th arrest made in deadly Horry County missing persons case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A seventh and eighth arrest have been made in connection to a deadly missing persons case in Horry County. James Ryan Porter, 26, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning for assault and battery by mob and failure to appear in court, according to online records. Joshua Thomas Brown, 20, was also booked and wanted for accessory after the fact.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Missing Florence County woman found safe

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing woman last seen leaving her home Tuesday evening in Florence County has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Belinda Lou Walker, 35, of Effingham, SC was reported missing by her family before being found.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

