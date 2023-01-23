Read full article on original website
Extra deputies at Florence Co. courthouse after bullets found in bathroom
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There are 14 deputies standing guard inside and around the Florence County Judicial Center after five bullets were found in a bathroom trash can, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the center's maintenance employee found the bullets. He added that several...
Shots fired into occupied Georgetown Co. homes: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of shots being fired into three occupied homes and another unoccupied home that occurred on Thursday evening, according to reports. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called near the 100 block of Meadow Street...
Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
Troopers investigating Dillon County crash
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash on Dothan Road at Highway 34 in Dillon County. Community members said the crash involves a motorcycle and the wreckage looks very bad. One woman said EMS was on the scene. Highway Patrol's website...
Wife of missing duck hunter, community searching for him after NMB boating distress call
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family and community are rallying together Friday to search for a young man who went missing after a boating distress call Thursday night. The family of Tyler Doyle is at the Johnny Causey Boat Landing in the North Myrtle Beach area searching for him in hopes of a safe return.
Red Springs community to hold memorial for 3 people killed in Robeson Co. shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The community is coming together to hold a memorial for James Elijah Beauregard, Donald Kendrick Williams and Sierra Nicole Wherry, who were all shot to death Tuesday at a home on Samuel Drive in the Red Springs community of Robeson County. A 71-year-old woman...
Man dies 18 days after being shot in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has died 18 days after being shot on Danny Drive in Marion, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on January 9 and ABC 15 reported then that the man was in serious condition. The Marion County Sheriff’s...
Railroad crossing reopens after 18-wheeler collides with train in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler and a train collided Thursday evening on Fairview Street and Thomas Street in Lake City, according to officials. The scene was covered with debris from the truck or train all over the ground. Only one car of the train came off of...
19-year-old charged in deadly Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs, 19, is charged with leaving the scene resulting in death in an incident that happened two weeks ago on Ashby Road in Florence, according to Master Trooper David Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol. Joseph LaBianca, 58, was the victim in...
Hwy 90 improvements moving slowly; resident urging Horry Co. Council to make progress
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been over a year since the Horry County Highway 90 Committee met to discuss making the many improvements residents have been calling for along the corridor. However, during Tuesday night's county council meeting, they shared an update on where they stand with...
19-year-old, minor arrested in Socastee in NC homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested in Horry County in connection to a murder that happened in North Carolina, according to a release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. On January 23, Columbus County deputies responded to the 3800 block of Old Dothan Road near...
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 544 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was injured and lanes of traffic are blocked after a two-vehicle crash in Conway Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:05 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Kingswood Drive. The South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety...
Money, drugs seized after chase in Mullins: Police
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Earlier this week, The Mullins Police Department reported that they were involved in a short chase. Authorities identified the suspect as Christopher Jordan after they followed him as he was running into a home near West Lowmen Street, according to reports. The Mullins Police Department...
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 169th home to Conway native
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicated its 169th home on Friday to a Conway native. Sheprell Busby put in 300 hours of sweat equity and attended financial literacy classes before getting the home built. Busby heard about the program through another Habitat for...
Duck hunter, 23, missing after boating distress call off Little River coast
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The United States Coast Guard and several local agencies are working to find a young man who went missing after a boating distress call Thursday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue responded, along with the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, to assist in the search...
Georgetown County deadly shooting suspect was out on bond for previous double murder
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home in Georgetown County early Wednesday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Meadow Street where a man was shot just after midnight. TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, was...
8th arrest made in deadly Horry County missing persons case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A seventh and eighth arrest have been made in connection to a deadly missing persons case in Horry County. James Ryan Porter, 26, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning for assault and battery by mob and failure to appear in court, according to online records. Joshua Thomas Brown, 20, was also booked and wanted for accessory after the fact.
Man arrested for double-murder, who got out on bond, is in custody again for murder
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgetown County man was arrested this week for murder, while he was out on bond for a previous double murder. Deputies responded to a home on Meadow Street in Georgetown County on Wednesday and found Tyquez Walker dead from gunshot wounds. Ryan Woodruff...
Missing Florence County woman found safe
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing woman last seen leaving her home Tuesday evening in Florence County has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Belinda Lou Walker, 35, of Effingham, SC was reported missing by her family before being found.
Coats for the Coast: Horry Co. shelter receives donations during 4th annual coat drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Coats were delivered to New Directions of Horry County on Wednesday, which was all part of the 4th annual Coats for the Coast coat drive. The organization partnered with DBC Radio Myrtle Beach and Bojangles. The coats were collected for the homeless shelter over...
