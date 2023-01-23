Read full article on original website
kptv.com
50 below zero in Oregon? It happened once. Plus weekend cold weather update
Have you ever wondered how cold it can get in our region? A winter low temperature of 20 degrees is somewhat normal west of the Cascades, 10 only happens every decade or so, but down to zero? Or below? It HAS happened, but it’s rare. I’ve collected the “all-time”...
Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
Thursday marks 323rd anniversary of Pacific Northwest’s last 9.0 magnitude mega-quake
SEATTLE — Thursday, Jan. 26, marks the 323rd anniversary of the last magnitude 9.0 Cascadia Megathrust earthquake, which hit the Pacific Northwest in 1700. Its massive, 700-mile fault from mid-Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino, Calif. may have ruptured along its length, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. “This...
KVAL
2022 fire season lighter than feared, but 2023 challenges loom
SOUTHERN OREGON — Fire chiefs from around the West Coast gathered Wednesday to reflect on the 2022 fire season and look ahead to the dangers presented in 2023. Last year, Southern Oregon and Northern California were spared the worst. Officials say additional rainfall as a result of La Nina helped keep wildfires to a minimum in the Northwest.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
KUOW
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
Woman saved by hammock as massive wave hits Hawaii coast
A woman narrowly escaped being dragged by a huge wave on the North Shore of Oahu by clinging to a hammock.
theaggie.org
Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages
UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
ijpr.org
Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast
Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
Power outages can be expected ahead of wind advisory for most of Southern Nevada
The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory for most counties in Southern Nevada until Monday afternoon.
naturalresourcereport.com
Roloff farms hit with big storm damage
Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, heavy winds following a severe ice storm caused an enormous tree to topple and nearly strike one of Oregon’s most famous farmhouses. Jacob Roloff, son of 61-year-old reality actor Matt Roloff of “Little People, Big World,” shared photos of the damage to the Roloff Farm west of Portland and north of Hillsboro, including the tree that landed only feet from the farmhouse and broke a pipe, according to InsideWeekly.com. Branches and massive limbs littered the lawn.
One Gorgeous Must-Visit Oregon Lake Ranks #1 Deepest In the Nation
Lake Chelan In Washington State Ranks In The Top 15 Deepest Lakes In Washington. There's a list of the 15 deepest lakes in the nation posted and three of those lakes are a quick road trip from the Tri-Cities. If you are looking to get out of town on a...
Mississippi Skies: Tornadoes, severe weather expected tonight
Forecasters continue to alert Mississippians about the potential for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds later tonight. Although parts of the state will remain cool, areas south of I-20 will warm up quickly as the warm sector of a powerful cold front takes hold. Areas that do become humid and warm today will have the best shot for severe weather Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Just about the entire state is under a wind advisory through Wednesday afternoon.
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
This Is The Most Snow Washington's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
KVAL
Oregon wildfire risk map once again put on hold while legislators make changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon wants to again delay the release of its wildfire risk map while lawmakers make changes to the tool, which is intended to help track the risk of fires across the state. The Oregon Department of Forestry's initial release of the risk map last August was...
