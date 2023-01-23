ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

2022 fire season lighter than feared, but 2023 challenges loom

SOUTHERN OREGON — Fire chiefs from around the West Coast gathered Wednesday to reflect on the 2022 fire season and look ahead to the dangers presented in 2023. Last year, Southern Oregon and Northern California were spared the worst. Officials say additional rainfall as a result of La Nina helped keep wildfires to a minimum in the Northwest.
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages

UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast

Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
Roloff farms hit with big storm damage

Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, heavy winds following a severe ice storm caused an enormous tree to topple and nearly strike one of Oregon’s most famous farmhouses. Jacob Roloff, son of 61-year-old reality actor Matt Roloff of “Little People, Big World,” shared photos of the damage to the Roloff Farm west of Portland and north of Hillsboro, including the tree that landed only feet from the farmhouse and broke a pipe, according to InsideWeekly.com. Branches and massive limbs littered the lawn.
Mississippi Skies: Tornadoes, severe weather expected tonight

Forecasters continue to alert Mississippians about the potential for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds later tonight. Although parts of the state will remain cool, areas south of I-20 will warm up quickly as the warm sector of a powerful cold front takes hold. Areas that do become humid and warm today will have the best shot for severe weather Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Just about the entire state is under a wind advisory through Wednesday afternoon.
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
