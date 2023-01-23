Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
KVAL
Five unoccupied seats on Lane Community College Board of Education up for election
EUGENE, Ore. — Five seats on the Lane Community College Board of Education are up for election in the May 16 Special Election. The winners of each seat, with the exception of Zone 1, will serve four year terms beginning July 1, 2023, according to Lane Community College. The...
KVAL
Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
KVAL
Lane County launches 'Fentanyl Aware' campaign
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health launched its "Fentanyl Aware" campaign Thursday, aimed at "addressing the increasing supply and use of fentanyl in Lane County," Lane County Government announced in a press release. “Ultimately, we hope the outcome of this campaign is saved lives,” said Lane County...
KVAL
Lane County to conduct 2023 homeless Point-in-Time Count this week
EUGENE, Ore. — Every year, Lane County Human Services Division conducts an annual census of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, called the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. This is part of a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for communities across the...
KVAL
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
KVAL
69th Annual Celebration of Businesses celebrates local business leaders
The local business community gathered Tuesday night at the Graduate Hotel in Eugene for an event. The Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce held the 69th Annual Celebration of Businesses. A night to recognize business leaders for their accomplishments and for working to solve challenges in their community. At the event,...
KVAL
Eugene Citizen Police Academy now accepting applications
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking interested citizens who wish to learn more about law enforcement and how their local police department works to apply to the 2023 Citizen Police Academy. Eugene Police is currently accepting applications from City of Eugene residents for the Eugene Police...
KVAL
Lane County's Homeless Point in Time Count starts Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday the Lane County Human Services Division will begin its yearly census of people experiencing homelessness. The count starts at 7:00 a.m. Thursday and ends at 7:00 p.m. Friday. The Point-in-Time count is a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and...
KVAL
Eugene to hold open house on changes to Franklin Boulevard
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene will hold an open house to update the community on the latest design and get feedback on the Franklin Boulevard Transformation project. Members of the community are invited to drop in anytime on Thursday, February 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Alumni Center Ballroom at 1720 E. 13th Avenue in Eugene.
KVAL
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
KVAL
Eugene chef a semifinalist for prestigious James Beard Award
EUGENE, Ore. — At 17, Crystal Platt realized that if she wanted to become a comedian, she would probably have to work at a restaurant to make ends meet. The restaurant owner started her on the path to being a professional chef. "She put me on the floor as...
KVAL
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
KVAL
Lane Regional Air Protection Agency declares 'Yellow' home wood heating days
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has declared "Yellow" home wood heating days in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. Despite the temperature reaching the low 30s, LRAPA is asking Lane County residents with electric stoves or natural...
KVAL
Steve Prefontaine, celebrated and remembered on 72nd birthday
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday would have been Oregon sports legend Steve Prefontaine's 72-nd birthday. "Pre" was born on January 25, 1951 in Coos Bay. He went to the University of Oregon in 1969, winning seven NCAA titles and competing in the 1972 Summer Olympics. He was killed in a...
KVAL
Egan Warming Centers to activate Saturday, on standby Sunday through Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With colder temperatures forecasted over the weekend and early next week, the Egan Warming Center is calling for all hands on deck as they expect an increase of guests needing their services. Warming Centers will open Saturday, January 28, they will remain on standby for...
KVAL
Oregon softball ranked 22nd in preseason poll
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon softball is ranked at No. 22 in the preseason poll - three spots ahead of Oregon State, which went to the Women's College World Series last year. After the Ducks’ season ended in the regional round last season, the team saw a number of key players enter the transfer portal, but still bring back a good mix of young and veteran players.
KVAL
Chris Hampton appointed to Ducks' co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach
EUGENE, Ore. — Chris Hampton has been named as the Ducks' new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, according to a release from the University of Oregon. After spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tulane, helping guide the Green Wave to a 12-2 overall record in 2022 and a win over USC in the Cotton Bowl, Hampton made his way to Eugene.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Shots fired at officers during pursuit, standoff
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was arrested early Friday morning after shots were fired at Eugene Police officers during a pursuit and standoff that started Thursday night, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. At around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a Eugene Police officer stopped...
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff's Office: Click It or Ticket!
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to the Lane County Sherriff's Office, of the 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants killed in the United States in 2020, 51% were not wearing seat belts. For drivers and front-seat passengers, using a lap and shoulder belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by 60...
KVAL
Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner gives account of chaotic chase, standoff
A routine traffic stop led to a chaotic sequence of events for Eugene police officers. According to Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner, an EPD officer initiated a traffic stop just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. A man was driving a silver truck with a female passenger. The truck pulled into a parking lot off W 11th Ave. in Eugene, but during the interaction, EPD says the truck rammed into the police vehicle and took off.
