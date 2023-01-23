Read full article on original website
17-year-old shot in both arms on South Alvord Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Friday morning January 27 just before 1 a.m., Syracuse Police Officers were sent to the 100 block of South Alvord Street for a shooting with injuries. Once there, officers found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in both arms. The victim was taken...
Syracuse Police announce two arrests in murder of Brexialee Torres Ortiz
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police announced two suspects have been arrested in the homicide case of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz. CNY Central obtained court records Thursday morning for Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, and Rasean V. Patterson, 18, both of Syracuse. A third suspect, a 16-year-old who had been in a juvenile facility outside New York City but was in Syracuse while on furlough, has not yet been arrested in this case.
New details from news conference on Brexialee Torres-Ortiz murder: All 3 suspects opened fire in drive-by
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile Thursday announced the arrest of two men in the killing of an 11-year-old girl shot in Syracuse. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz died when she was shot walking back from a corner store after buying milk for her family. Two men were arrested Wednesday afternoon:...
'Los tenemos:' Remembering Brexialee after suspects in her senseless murder arrested
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — “By all accounts, Brexi was an extraordinary young lady," Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile began in a press conference held Thursday morning. The Syracuse Police Department announced the press conference to share news of the arrest of two suspects in the drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Two arrested in murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 16-year-old also a suspect
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Darian Stevenson contributed to this report. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who died when she was shot walking back from a corner store in Syracuse after buying milk for her family. Dahviere R. Griswold,...
Utica police searching for suspect in Cornhill shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg Thursday morning in Cornhill. Police say the victim was shot once in the leg following an altercation at the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue around 10 a.m. He was...
Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
Eight illegal guns taken off Syracuse streets in one day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR)– It was a busy day for Syracuse Police Tuesday as they recovered eight illegal guns from the city streets, bringing the number of illegal guns seized so far this year to 23. Police recovered one of those weapons after they arrested 18-year-old Tajh Smith after he...
Syracuse Police To Speak About Attempted Murder Of Three Officers Yesterday
UPDATE: An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempting to murder three Syracuse police officers. Multiple sources say that Tajh Smith, of Salina, shot at 3 officers at least two times using a .45 caliber handgun. The incident happened around 3:30 yesterday afternoon in the 500 block of Fabius Street as the officers wearing marked vests were getting out of a car. One of the shots fired just missed an officer's head and hit the police vehicle. Smith is charged with attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.
RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing father
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing …. A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. Syracuse Police announce two arrests in the homicide …
Arrests made in killing of 11-year-old girl (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 27)
House of the Week: It was the friendly neighborhood at Mallards Landing in Manlius which first appealed to Kate and Ryan Michaels before they purchased the house at 9127 Whistling Swan Lane. Kate loves this sitting area between the kitchen and the family room. They added the wet bar and wine fridge. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Ackerman Real Estate Photography)
18-year-old charged with ‘attempted murder’ of three Syracuse Police officers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 18-year-old man from Salina has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of three Syracuse Police Officers. In a press conference on Wednesday, January 25 Syracuse Police Chief Cecile, Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick spoke about updates on the case and said the officers are doing “okay.”
See suspect open fire on 3 Syracuse police officers; one 18-year-old charged (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Chilling videos released by Syracuse police Wednesday show how a person opened fire on three police officers Tuesday afternoon. The person, who was walking across Fabius Street, ran when officers pulled up in an unmarked SUV. The person turned and opened fire on the officers, forcing...
18-year-old accused of shooting at police, charged with attempted murder (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 26)
First Look: CNY restaurant makes Instagram-ready dishes: It's been hard to miss the social media buzz around Lala Lu, the new restaurant that opened three weeks ago inside the old Grimaldi's on Carrier Circle. Chances are you've seen kaleidoscopic photographs of bright red, green and yellow pasta. Perhaps you caught video clips of servers setting fire to a sausage, tomato and chili pizza next to a flowing five-glass tower of sangria. This is dinner theater starring all-from-scratch food with a pinch of glitzy Las Vegas, a sprinkle of Disney and a side of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Take a look behind the scenes at this unique spot (video).
'She was just a ray of sunshine,' family of Brexialee Torres Ortiz says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — "That was Brexi. Her smile, she was just a ray of sunshine," Brenlee Ortiz said about her 11-year-old daughter, gunned down in Syracuse last week on her way home with a gallon of milk. Ortiz and Brexialee’s father, Jose Torres, stood with Syracuse Police Thursday as...
Help Police Find This MV Crime Stopper’s Wanted Person of the Week
Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
Syracuse man convicted of federal gun charges, sentenced to 8.5 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was sentenced Wednesday to 78 months in prison on an illegal gun charge, federal prosecutors said. Rodney Ogletree, 38, was found with a Glock pistol loaded with 16 rounds, despite having served three earlier felony convictions, during a traffic stop by Syracuse police in September 2020.
Two Workers at New Hartford Target Accused of Stealing Thousands in Merchandise
Two people working at a retail giant in New Hartford were fitted with handcuffs for allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise. New Hartford Police have charged 30-year-old Reginald Porter and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, each with felony counts of Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. Police believe...
Man with outstanding warrant taken into custody in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody near Freedom Plaza in Rome Tuesday afternoon after initially resisting arrest. Police say Matthew Crossway, 30, had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers found Crossway near the plaza on Erie Boulevard West and say he refused to cooperate. He was also in possession of a broken arrow at the time, according to police.
