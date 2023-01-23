Read full article on original website
Related
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Tom Hanks defends casting his son in new movie 'A Man Called Otto': 'This is a family business'
Tom Hanks' new movie "A Man Called Otto" not only stars the actor as Otto Anderson, but also his son Truman as a young Otto. The actor defended his decision to cast his son in the movie he's also producing.
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Bowen Yang Nails Lying Drag Queen George Santos on SNL
Saturday Night Live opened its first episode of 2023 with an NFL post-game show. But the real star was Fox’s newest sideline reporter: Bowen Yang as Congressman George Santos.“Now George, first of all, congrats on an amazing career,” James Austin Johnson’s Jimmy Johnson said. “I didn’t even know you played football, but I see here you were the first player to lead the league in passing and rushing.”“That’s correct,” Santos replied. “I’m sort of the real Bo Jackson. And I’m proud to be the first African American quarterback to ever dunk a football.” After taking credit for the Philadelphia Eagles...
Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary
Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
Vanessa Hudgens Has One Word For Ex-Partner Austin Butler And His 'Elvis' Voice
Fans pointed out that Butler’s voice still sounded akin to Elvis Presley during his appearance – and win – at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
The Real Reason Why Amanda Blake Quit ‘Gunsmoke’
Here's the real reason why 'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake decided to quit playing Miss Kitty Russell on the popular Western show.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0