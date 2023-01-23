ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
People

Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'

The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2!  Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime

NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Bowen Yang Nails Lying Drag Queen George Santos on SNL

Saturday Night Live opened its first episode of 2023 with an NFL post-game show. But the real star was Fox’s newest sideline reporter: Bowen Yang as Congressman George Santos.“Now George, first of all, congrats on an amazing career,” James Austin Johnson’s Jimmy Johnson said. “I didn’t even know you played football, but I see here you were the first player to lead the league in passing and rushing.”“That’s correct,” Santos replied. “I’m sort of the real Bo Jackson. And I’m proud to be the first African American quarterback to ever dunk a football.” After taking credit for the Philadelphia Eagles...
Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary

Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
