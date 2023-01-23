ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ash, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle on fire at Withrow High School in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle on fire at Withrow High School in Hyde Park. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police are shutting down eastbound I-74 at Beekman Street in Northside due to a crash, Friday morning.

Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic is backed up to an hour. Stop and go traffic is backed up to Shepherd Creek Road exit. Traffic cameras operated by the Ohio Department of Transportation were used to report the crash near the Clifton Avenue overpass at 8:05 a.m. There is no timetable for when the crash will be cleared and police will reopen the interstate.
WLWT 5

Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland

CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Truck carrying Girl Scout cookies catches fire, shutting down highway

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A fiery crash involving a truck carrying girl scout cookies delayed school for an entire district. This happened at about three this morning on route-27 in Falmouth. Nobody was hurt in the crash, but it caused major backups. Pendleton County Schools had to delay the...
FALMOUTH, KY
WLWT 5

Colerain Avenue reopen following crash in Northside

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Colerain Avenue is now reopen to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Northside, Thursday evening. According to police, Colerain Avenue is closed between Leeper Street and Raeburn Drive due to a crash. Click the video player above to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy