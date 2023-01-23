When was the last time you saw a movie so bad it was actually good? The folks at Sessionable think we need more of those experiences, which is why they’re hosting The Best of the Worst Cinema Experience, a series of film fails so spectacular they can’t be forgotten. The venue offers small bites and an extensive tap list so you can jeer with a full belly. Sessionable, 3588 SE Division St., 503-501-4663, sessionable.com. 10:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 25. No cover.

