FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
WWEEK
Downtown Portland Came (More) Alive in 2022
Stumptown isn’t dead yet. Foot traffic in downtown Portland rose 25.7% in 2022 after the plague year of 2021, according to the Portland Business Alliance, which tracks activity in a 213-block area. June was the busiest month last year, with 2.26 million visits, the PBA said. August was second...
WWEEK
Eight Comedy Showcases Worth Checking Out in 2023
Though vaguely linked to comedy nights of the same name in Denver and Los Angeles and featuring touring luminaries (Subhah Agarwal, Keith Johnson), Faded co-hosts Sean Jordan (WW’s Funniest Person of 2014) and Shain Brenden (the Portland Mercury’s Funniest Person of 2022) make the Nectar-sponsored monthly revue all their own. Migration Brewing, 3947 N Williams Ave., 971-254-9719. Next show 7 pm Thursday, Jan. 26. $15.
WWEEK
The 2023 Oregon Book Awards Finalists Have Been Announced
While most people were awaiting this morning’s announcement of the 2023 Oscar contenders, fans of the written word—particularly those based in Oregon—were excited to learn who the nominees would be in a different competition: the Oregon Book Awards. Today, Portland Literary Arts shared the list of finalists...
WWEEK
From Ambience to Rave Music, Kaho Matsui’s Discography Reaches Epic Proportions
Kaho Matsui didn’t record and release music until three years ago, but the Portland artist’s discography has already grown to epic scale. Her Bandcamp page averages one release a month, and her stylistic breadth is staggering, from ambient music based on field recordings to rave music with dizzying drum programming.
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Jan. 25-31, 2023)
When was the last time you saw a movie so bad it was actually good? The folks at Sessionable think we need more of those experiences, which is why they’re hosting The Best of the Worst Cinema Experience, a series of film fails so spectacular they can’t be forgotten. The venue offers small bites and an extensive tap list so you can jeer with a full belly. Sessionable, 3588 SE Division St., 503-501-4663, sessionable.com. 10:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 25. No cover.
WWEEK
TriMet Attacker Who Allegedly Chewed Off Man’s Ear Ruled Mentally Unfit To Stand Trial
A Multnomah County judge has ruled Koryn Kraemer, 25, unfit to aid and assist in his own defense, and sent him to Oregon State Hospital to be treated for mental illness. In the early morning of Jan. 3, Kraemer “chewed off” the ear and part of the face of Gary Krussow, 78, on a Gresham MAX platform, according to prosecutors. Kraemer told police his name was “El Baker,” he’d consumed alcohol, cannabis and fentanyl pills, and he believed the victim was a robot trying to kill him.
WWEEK
Here Are the City’s Top Comics, as Chosen by Their Peers
The funniest thing Sam Whiteley ever saw happen in Portland was Keljin Blevins scoring two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on Feb. 9, 2022, spurring the Blazers to victory over the Lakers. In other words, LeBron James didn’t lose to Damian Lillard. He lost to Damian Lillard’s cousin.
WWEEK
Pandemic Job Losses Led to the Rise of Grasslands Barbecue in Hood River
Three friends, laid off from their jobs during the pandemic, launched a barbecue food truck in Hood River in 2020. This normally wouldn’t be news; barbecue restaurants have a hard time cutting through the noise if they lack prior hype, a devoted social media following, or an effective PR firm. But Grasslands’ DIY approach and connections to the craft beer industry have helped the business slowly build a fan base the old-fashioned way, via word of mouth.
WWEEK
Portland Crime Victims Have a New Alternative to Prosecution: Restorative Justice. Here’s How It Works.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office launched two new programs last year to divert people accused of violent offenses from prison time. The first was profiled in this week’s paper: a treatment court for Measure 11 offenders. The second is called Restorative Roots. It’s a partnership among prosecutors,...
WWEEK
Multnomah County’s Top Prosecutor Is Betting His Future on an Aggressive Program Designed to Keep Violent Offenders Out of Prison
JJ Derie was looking at hard time. The 40-year-old was addicted to meth and living on Portland’s streets when he shot Tyler Roley in the knee over a stolen dog in September 2020. After Roley identified him to police, Derie, 40, was arrested six months later and charged with...
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
WWEEK
Portland Lab Gets State Approval to Test Psilocybin
Rose City Laboratories LLC won accreditation from the state of Oregon to test psilocybin for potency and to verify the species of mushrooms for use in the therapeutic program approved by voters in 2020. Psilocybin is the psychoactive compound in magic mushrooms. Oregon allows the use of just one species,...
WWEEK
Even During the Pandemic, Oregon Added High Earners at a Rapid Clip
Lawmakers on the Oregon House Revenue Committee got an hourlong tutorial Jan. 18 on the state’s income tax system. One eye-catching statistic in the flood of numbers: Oregon added high-income earners at a prodigious rate in 2020. COVID-19 caused unemployment that peaked at 14% and left many businesses hamstrung...
WWEEK
Cascade Station Kicks Out Liquor Store After String of Break-Ins
Managers of Cascade Station are kicking out the upscale shopping plaza’s liquor store, according to Saleem Noorani, president of the Associated Liquor Stores of Oregon. The airport mall told Malik Pirani, manager of PDX Liquor and Wine, that it would not be renewing his lease due to a “high number of break-ins,” Noorani told the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission last week.
WWEEK
After Exodus of Lobbyists From Portland City Hall, City Council Approves Contract With Outside Lobbying Firm
Earlier this month, WW first reported that three of the four lobbyists that work for the city of Portland quit just weeks before a critical legislative session in Salem, where the city set forth an ambitious agenda focused on homelesssness, public safety and housing. On Wednesday morning, the Portland City...
WWEEK
Winter Waters Is a New Seafood-Focused Festival Coming Your Way in February
Feast may be dead, but fans of multiday festivals centered on eating have a new option on the horizon. Winter Waters is a new dining series scheduled to take place throughout February in both Portland and locations along the Oregon Coast. The seafood-focused program is the work of three women who are passionate about what is perhaps one of the less glamorous ocean-dwelling edibles: algae.
WWEEK
De Garde Brewing Is Celebrating Its 10th Year in Business With a Big Ol’ Beer Festival
During its nearly 10 years in existence, Tillamook’s de Garde Brewing always let the beer speak for itself. The business never threw large festivals or turned to marketing blitzes to attract drinkers to its corner of the Oregon Coast—a place where wild yeast thrive and gather character from the flowing estuaries and Pacific brine, which then spontaneously ferment de Garde’s world-class beer.
WWEEK
Greenbrier Notifies State of Layoffs at Northwest Portland Railcar Plant
The Greenbrier Companies officially notified the state of Oregon and local elected officials of the layoffs of 101 workers at its Northwest Portland railcar factory. The Lake Oswego-based company previously told shareholders in a scheduled quarterly earnings release that it would discontinue its Gunderson subsidiaries’ longtime railcar business here.
WWEEK
An Apartment Developer Decries Permitting and Public Safety Woes in Lents
Address: 9243 SE Holgate St. In August 2018, when “pandemic” was still just a crossword puzzle answer, Bob Foglio, a developer and real estate agent from Gladstone, bought a tear-down in Lents. The ramshackle home just east of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate was beyond repair. But for...
