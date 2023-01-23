ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Cumberland County District Attorney announced election bid

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack has announced his bid for a full four-year term. McCormack became District Attorney in January 2022 upon the retirement of former District Attorney M.L. “Skip” Ebert. McCormack joined the District Attorney’s office in 2020 as Chief of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Insurance Department finds violations against Geisinger

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A hospital that has multiple health centers across Pennsylvania was violating medical claims that were being processed, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) announced. In a news release issued Wednesday, Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said that Geisinger’s violations were found during a “comprehensive Affordable Care Act...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Chester County man

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station, is looking for a missing Chester County man. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township, Chester County has been reported missing. Caldwell was last seen on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County family charged with dealing drugs, neglecting animals

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Manheim family members have been charged after they were allegedly dealing marijuana and neglecting animals in their home. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. at the family’s home on the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County inmate sentenced for smuggling cellphones

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that an inmate of the Dauphin County Prison was sentenced to 51 months for smuggling cell phones into the prison. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 44-year-old Danny Cruz is an inmate in the Dauphin County Prison on attempted...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County begins annual homeless census

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting its annual count of people experiencing homelessness. The census, which involves volunteers conducting interviews and surveys, will begin shortly. The annual census helps keep track of homelessness trends in the county. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts...
abc27.com

Harrisburg fatal pedestrian accident ruled suicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal pedestrian accident in Harrisburg on Wednesday has been ruled a suicide. According to City of Harrisburg officials, eyewitness and video evidence showed the woman walked into traffic and laid down in the middle of the 1600 block of State Street. The woman was...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County man charged with terroristic threats after alleged incident

EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a York County man after he pointed a firearm at his neighbor. State Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at around 5:15 p.m,. PSP York was contacted by a man stating that his neighbor had pointed a firearm at him. Troopers responded and made contact with the man.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New H&R Block opening in downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new H&R Block location is going to be opening up in downtown Harrisburg in the coming days. The new H&R Block tax office is going to be located in a 1,180 square-foot space in the South of the Market (SoMa) neighborhood, at the corner of Market St. and South Third St., on 225 Market St., according to Harristown Enterprises.
HARRISBURG, PA

