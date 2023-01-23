Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
abc27.com
Cumberland County District Attorney announced election bid
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack has announced his bid for a full four-year term. McCormack became District Attorney in January 2022 upon the retirement of former District Attorney M.L. “Skip” Ebert. McCormack joined the District Attorney’s office in 2020 as Chief of...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Insurance Department finds violations against Geisinger
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A hospital that has multiple health centers across Pennsylvania was violating medical claims that were being processed, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) announced. In a news release issued Wednesday, Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said that Geisinger’s violations were found during a “comprehensive Affordable Care Act...
abc27.com
Man sentenced after obstructing Franklin County murder investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Baltimore man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he pled guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple Franklin County murder that occurred in 2016. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Mark...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Chester County man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station, is looking for a missing Chester County man. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township, Chester County has been reported missing. Caldwell was last seen on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Auditor General questions property tax increases for 12 school districts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor released an audit of 12 school districts across the commonwealth, uncovering a legal practice where districts are raising their local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their General Funds. “These districts represent a cross-section of Pennsylvania...
abc27.com
Harrisburg car dealership owners charged for alleged deceptive business practices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a Harrisburg car dealership were charged after they obtained nearly $75,000 from allegedly selling unroadworthy vehicles or accepting down payments on vehicles that were never sold to customers. On Sep. 19, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of State Investigators notified the State Police Vehicle...
abc27.com
Lancaster County family charged with dealing drugs, neglecting animals
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Manheim family members have been charged after they were allegedly dealing marijuana and neglecting animals in their home. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. at the family’s home on the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim.
abc27.com
Dauphin County inmate sentenced for smuggling cellphones
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that an inmate of the Dauphin County Prison was sentenced to 51 months for smuggling cell phones into the prison. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 44-year-old Danny Cruz is an inmate in the Dauphin County Prison on attempted...
abc27.com
Cumberland County begins annual homeless census
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting its annual count of people experiencing homelessness. The census, which involves volunteers conducting interviews and surveys, will begin shortly. The annual census helps keep track of homelessness trends in the county. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts...
abc27.com
Harrisburg-based preservation organization announces ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ list
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A non-profit organization called Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) officially announced on Jan 23, 2023, a draft of this year’s list of historical sites and buildings that made their ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ drafted list. HHA is a non-profit, charitable and educational organization whose...
abc27.com
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 26: Cases down, lower community level
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2023, there were 10,651 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 18, through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data,...
abc27.com
Lancaster County Turkey Hill employee charged after alleged theft of PA Lottery
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Turkey Hill employee was charged in the alleged theft of nearly $5,000 worth of lottery tickets. Police state they were called to investigate the theft of lottery tickets from a Turkey Hill convenience store located at 2501 North Reading Road. According...
abc27.com
Harrisburg fatal pedestrian accident ruled suicide
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal pedestrian accident in Harrisburg on Wednesday has been ruled a suicide. According to City of Harrisburg officials, eyewitness and video evidence showed the woman walked into traffic and laid down in the middle of the 1600 block of State Street. The woman was...
abc27.com
Pedestrian death raises questions about Harrisburg’s Vision Zero plan
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A deadly pedestrian crash on State Street is raising questions about Harrisburg’s Vision Zero plan, a project to end all traffic deaths by 2030. Making State Street safer is the next project on the city’s list, but not everyone agrees on how to do that.
abc27.com
Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
abc27.com
York County man charged with terroristic threats after alleged incident
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a York County man after he pointed a firearm at his neighbor. State Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at around 5:15 p.m,. PSP York was contacted by a man stating that his neighbor had pointed a firearm at him. Troopers responded and made contact with the man.
abc27.com
New H&R Block opening in downtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new H&R Block location is going to be opening up in downtown Harrisburg in the coming days. The new H&R Block tax office is going to be located in a 1,180 square-foot space in the South of the Market (SoMa) neighborhood, at the corner of Market St. and South Third St., on 225 Market St., according to Harristown Enterprises.
abc27.com
Rutter’s announces major expansion plans in Pennsylvania, eastern region
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Rutter’s announced major expansion and renovation plans for the upcoming years. Rutter’s announced ‘aggressive’ expansion plans for the next five years which consists of expanding further into Pennsylvania – east near Philadelphia, west of Pittsburg, and north of Altoona.
Comments / 0