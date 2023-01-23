ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

StyleCaster

Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’

He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
Bustle

Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
HollywoodLife

Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud

Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kalkinemedia.com

Man behind New York bike path attack convicted of murder

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Thursday convicted Sayfullo Saipov of murder for using a truck to kill eight people on a Manhattan bike path in 2017, in the first federal death penalty trial of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Isis-inspired Sayfullo Saipov guilty of eight NYC bike path murders in first Biden death penalty case

Sayfullo Saipov, who used a truck to kill eight people in a 2017 terrorist attack on a New York city bike path, has been convicted of murder, attempted murder, providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, and the destruction of a motor vehicle.A 12-person jury at the federal courthouse in Manhattan returned the guilty verdicts against Saipov after less than a day of deliberation on Thursday. The jury’s next task is to decide whether the Uzbek immigrant will face life in prison or the death penalty for the attack, the worst act of terrorism in New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
