Read full article on original website
Related
NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
‘Real Housewives’ star scammed older Americans, is sentenced to years in prison, feds say
Jennifer Shah lived a “life of luxury” while victims’ bank accounts were drained empty, prosecutors said.
Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’
He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
Bustle
Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
Suspect in disturbing murder of grandmother found beaten, bound in NYC apartment is building superintendent
Lashawn Mackey, charged with the murder of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, found beaten, bound and gagged in her Upper West Side apartment, is an ex-con who worked at the building.
NYC pharma exec cause of death revealed after millionaire ordered back to prison for killing of autistic son
Gigi Jordan, the New York City pharma executive convicted of killing her 8-year-old autistic son, died by suicide after covering her head with a plastic bag, the medical examiner ruled.
Florida Woman Defrauded Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8 Million in ‘Romance Scam,’ Feds Say
A Florida woman bilked an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of $2.8 million in a “romance scam,” wooing the octogenarian out of his life savings, apartment and more, prosecutors say. Peaches “April” Stergo, a 36-year-old resident of Champions Gate, was arrested on Wednesday and presented in the Middle District...
Man who killed 8 people along NYC bike path "proud of his attack," prosecutor says
A man who killed eight people along a New York City bike path five years ago left behind a "scene of destruction and horror" where "screams filled the air" before telling an FBI agent he was proud of the destruction he caused and wished the flag of his terrorist group could be put in his hospital room, a prosecutor said at a trial's start.
Inside Rikers Island where inmate ‘died in squalor’ as Trump exec Allen Weisselberg given 5 months in infamous jail
CRIME, violence, corruption and inhumane conditions have created a "culture of abuse" in recent years at New York's Rikers Island prison complex. Torture Island, as it's notoriously dubbed, is where former Donald Trump trustee Allen Weisselberg will be housed for the next five months after being convicted of tax fraud.
New York police ID suspect in cold case murder of elderly woman with help from ex-girlfriend's Netflix viewing
The suspect believed to have killed a New York woman nearly 30 years ago was identified Thursday.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes tried ‘to flee the country’ after conviction, prosecutors say
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes tried to flee to Mexico after her guilty verdict, prosecutors said Friday
Inside the federal West Virginia prison where gangster Whitey Bulger was beaten to death
In the months before Bulger was transferred to USP Hazelton, a high-security prison, two inmates had been killed at the lockup.
Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud
Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
US News and World Report
Juan Valdez Coffee Exec Gets 3-6 Years Prison in New York Over $900,000 Theft
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former top executive at the North American operator of Juan Valdez coffee has been sentenced to between three and six years in a New York state prison after stealing more than $900,000 from the company. Rosita Joseph, 52, the former chief operating officer of NFCGC...
kalkinemedia.com
Man behind New York bike path attack convicted of murder
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Thursday convicted Sayfullo Saipov of murder for using a truck to kill eight people on a Manhattan bike path in 2017, in the first federal death penalty trial of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
Isis-inspired Sayfullo Saipov guilty of eight NYC bike path murders in first Biden death penalty case
Sayfullo Saipov, who used a truck to kill eight people in a 2017 terrorist attack on a New York city bike path, has been convicted of murder, attempted murder, providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, and the destruction of a motor vehicle.A 12-person jury at the federal courthouse in Manhattan returned the guilty verdicts against Saipov after less than a day of deliberation on Thursday. The jury’s next task is to decide whether the Uzbek immigrant will face life in prison or the death penalty for the attack, the worst act of terrorism in New York City...
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0