FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver is Struggling to Support Migrants, and This is How You Can HelpTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver’s new jail diversion center, which helps people experiencing homelessness with basic needs, has assisted 40 people since the city launched the pilot program Nov. 21, 2022.
Formerly homeless man urges people to "spread the warmth"
Forced to live on the streets because of addiction and job loss, Michael Allen finally hit a point where he wanted to change. "I used to say I'm no better than anybody else, but I would like better for me," Allen said. "It gives me a good place to turn my life around. For me myself, I step back and look at what I've done over the years and it's like, 'do I really want to live like that anymore?'' And I tell myself, 'no'." He's now part of the New Life Program at the Denver Rescue Mission which provides...
denverite.com
Denver nonprofit that broke ground on a new $37 million youth shelter this week loses state funding
Urban Peak, the Denver nonprofit that serves youth experiencing homelessness, has lost a major grant the organization relies on for funding. In a Tuesday email to staff, Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson called the money “a significant revenue source that funds numerous positions.”. The $500,000 grant comes from the...
denverite.com
Rude Rec Center to reopen Monday after hosting emergency migrant shelter
Rude Rec Center in Sun Valley will reopen to the public Monday, Jan. 30, after serving as an emergency migrant shelter since early December. The rec center, located at 2855 W. Holden Pl., was closed to the public as the city dealt with a large number of migrants and asylum seekers, mostly Venezuelans, who arrived in the city from the U.S. border.
Westword
Report: Most People Experiencing Homelessness in Denver Are Not From Out of State
A common trope about those living on the streets of Denver and elsewhere throughout the metro region is that they've come to the Centennial State in pursuit of legalized cannabis and then become homeless. But a new report shows that's actually not the case. "By and large, people in our...
Map experts dig for roots of racial separation in metro Denver neighborhoods
By Ellis ArnoldIn 1967, Black Americans were mired in "the long, hot summer." Frustrations over poverty, unemployment, discrimination and myriad other issues spilled into the streets, leading to clashes with police and arrests in many places, including Denver. The widespread tensions over race left President Lyndon B. Johnson searching for answers.So, he issued an executive order for a report that would detail what caused the chaos. He wanted it to answer a crucial question: How can the country prevent more unrest in the future?When the report arrived seven months later, it laid out hundreds of pages of analysis and recommendations for improving race relations in America.But its message was best summed up in a sentence: "To continue present policies is to make permanent the division of our country into two societies: one, largely Negro and poor, located in the central cities: the other, predominantly White and affluent, located in the suburbs and in outlying areas."Read the rest of the story here.This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.
Community raises money to buy car for family who escaped domestic violence
A family who once experienced chronic homelessness and domestic violence were in for surprise Wednesday when they learned an SUV was purchased for them thanks to Denver7 Gives viewers.
No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents
For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Casa Bonita hiring 550-plus positions including cliff divers
Casa Bonita is gearing up for reopening and is in need of its ever-so-popular cliff divers for the grand entertainment as well as hundreds of other staff members.
Westword
Denver Establishing Formal Meth Remediation Policy as Metro Libraries Test Positive
As more and more metro area libraries test positive for methamphetamine, the City of Denver has decided to establish a formal cleaning protocol for meth contamination at government properties. "The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment, along with contracted experts in industrial hygiene, are working together with city agencies...
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closures
(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo Superintendent Erin Kane told the district’s board it needs to prepare for the challenge of managing a district experiencing both declining demand and explosive growth.
denverite.com
Here are the mayoral candidates who qualified for the ballot
The list of names running for Denver mayor appears set, and it’s the biggest field in at least 40 years. Mayor Michael Hancock, who has held what is arguably the most powerful political seat in Colorado, is term-limited after 12 years in office — and a field of strong candidates are vying to replace him.
denverite.com
Leslie Herod’s community safety plan will be a hot topic in the Denver mayor’s race. Here’s where she stands on crime
Mayoral candidate and State Rep. Leslie Herod says she’s the person who can make Denver the safest city in the U.S. Herod, the daughter of a law enforcement officer of 30 years, has a long track record advocating for and passing legislation related to criminal justice reform, police accountability and drug policy. For years, she’s been an outspoken voice against police killings and excessive uses of force by law enforcement.
Agencies and businesses offer free radon test kits for January
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans have just a few more days to take advantage of an opportunity to keep their homes safe. January is National Radon Action month and many agencies and some businesses offer free radon test kits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports...
Denver looks to change process for building and renting ADUs
The city of Denver's "one-size fits all" approach for accessory dwelling units isn't working out as planned, so now city leaders hope to make changes to the project to make them more accessible for people to build those units. ADUs are self-contained, smaller living spaces that are an extension of an existing property. They are often referred to as mother-in-law suites, casitas, backyard cottages or garage apartments. ADUs are required to have a kitchen, bath and sleeping area, but is not considered a separate property that could be sold on their own.Beginning Wednesday, the Office for Community Planning and Development...
Denver considering extending length of donation site for recent migrants from the southern border
DENVER — Although the Department of Homeland Security says daily migrant encounters at the border are dropping, the migrants who have arrived in Denver since December still need access to basic necessities. The donation site in the Little Saigon Business District on Federal Boulevard is busy on Tuesdays with...
denverite.com
Denver’s McNichols building warming center is open now through Wednesday morning
Denver’s 24/7 warming center at the McNichols building at Civic Center Park has been activated once more as temps are set to drop Friday night and through the weekend. The building, located at 144 W. Colfax Ave, will be open from Friday through the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade units
(Denver, Colo.) If you live in a trailer park in Denver and your mobile home was built in 1976 or earlier, the zoning code does not allow you to upgrade your unit to one that meets HUD standards.
Denver board member obtains restraining order against district critic
Denver school board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson has obtained a restraining order and filed a criminal complaint against vocal district critic Brandon Pryor, who recently won a court victory overturning Denver Public Schools’ efforts to bar him from district property.Both men agree they had an argument Friday morning about Anderson’s December vote to move the school Pryor founded, Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, from its current location to a former elementary...
Woman gets eviction notice after rent assistance mix-up
A mix-up in Colorado's emergency rental assistance program left a Parker woman in fear of financial ruin.
