Denver, CO

CBS Denver

Formerly homeless man urges people to "spread the warmth"

Forced to live on the streets because of addiction and job loss, Michael Allen finally hit a point where he wanted to change. "I used to say I'm no better than anybody else, but I would like better for me," Allen said. "It gives me a good place to turn my life around. For me myself, I step back and look at what I've done over the years and it's like, 'do I really want to live like that anymore?'' And I tell myself, 'no'." He's now part of the New Life Program at the Denver Rescue Mission which provides...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Rude Rec Center to reopen Monday after hosting emergency migrant shelter

Rude Rec Center in Sun Valley will reopen to the public Monday, Jan. 30, after serving as an emergency migrant shelter since early December. The rec center, located at 2855 W. Holden Pl., was closed to the public as the city dealt with a large number of migrants and asylum seekers, mostly Venezuelans, who arrived in the city from the U.S. border.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Map experts dig for roots of racial separation in metro Denver neighborhoods

By Ellis ArnoldIn 1967, Black Americans were mired in "the long, hot summer." Frustrations over poverty, unemployment, discrimination and myriad other issues spilled into the streets, leading to clashes with police and arrests in many places, including Denver. The widespread tensions over race left President Lyndon B. Johnson searching for answers.So, he issued an executive order for a report that would detail what caused the chaos. He wanted it to answer a crucial question: How can the country prevent more unrest in the future?When the report arrived seven months later, it laid out hundreds of pages of analysis and recommendations for improving race relations in America.But its message was best summed up in a sentence: "To continue present policies is to make permanent the division of our country into two societies: one, largely Negro and poor, located in the central cities: the other, predominantly White and affluent, located in the suburbs and in outlying areas."Read the rest of the story here.This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents

For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Here are the mayoral candidates who qualified for the ballot

The list of names running for Denver mayor appears set, and it’s the biggest field in at least 40 years. Mayor Michael Hancock, who has held what is arguably the most powerful political seat in Colorado, is term-limited after 12 years in office — and a field of strong candidates are vying to replace him.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Leslie Herod’s community safety plan will be a hot topic in the Denver mayor’s race. Here’s where she stands on crime

Mayoral candidate and State Rep. Leslie Herod says she’s the person who can make Denver the safest city in the U.S. Herod, the daughter of a law enforcement officer of 30 years, has a long track record advocating for and passing legislation related to criminal justice reform, police accountability and drug policy. For years, she’s been an outspoken voice against police killings and excessive uses of force by law enforcement.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Agencies and businesses offer free radon test kits for January

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans have just a few more days to take advantage of an opportunity to keep their homes safe. January is National Radon Action month and many agencies and some businesses offer free radon test kits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver looks to change process for building and renting ADUs

The city of Denver's "one-size fits all" approach for accessory dwelling units isn't working out as planned, so now city leaders hope to make changes to the project to make them more accessible for people to build those units. ADUs are self-contained, smaller living spaces that are an extension of an existing property. They are often referred to as mother-in-law suites, casitas, backyard cottages or garage apartments. ADUs are required to have a kitchen, bath and sleeping area, but is not considered a separate property that could be sold on their own.Beginning Wednesday, the Office for Community Planning and Development...
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

Denver board member obtains restraining order against district critic

Denver school board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson has obtained a restraining order and filed a criminal complaint against vocal district critic Brandon Pryor, who recently won a court victory overturning Denver Public Schools’ efforts to bar him from district property.Both men agree they had an argument Friday morning about Anderson’s December vote to move the school Pryor founded, Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, from its current location to a former elementary...
DENVER, CO

