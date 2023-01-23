Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Former All-Star, ex-Mets infielder whines about Hall of Fame snub
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame as the only member in the class of 2023. And some people won’t get a shot again. That’s the case for former infielder Jeff Kent, who failed to get the minimum 75% of votes in his 10th appearance on the ballot. And he’s not happy about it.
Look: Longtime Sideline Reporter Pam Oliver Announces Decision On 2023 Season
Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver will be back on the sideline for another season in 2023. The 61-year-old Fox employee has been a fixture in sports media for nearly three decades — and she's proud of her ability to extend her broadcasting career. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," Oliver ...
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
Looking ahead at Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024
The Baseball Hall of Fame announcement Tuesday was a celebration of third base, and it could be more of the
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Alex Rodriguez Receives Disappointing News Again After New Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
Alex Rodriguez just learned the news about his status on making the Baseball Hall of Fame. The ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2023 were counted, and Rodriguez did not have enough votes to be inducted. The former Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees star received 35.7% of the vote on the ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He needed at least 75% of the vote, and only one person reached that threshold — Scott Rolen. Last year, Rodriguez received 34.3% of the vote.
Is There a Reunion Coming for the Astros?
There has been a lot said throughout the winter about the future of Yuli Gurriel with the Houston Astros. Just this past weekend at fan fest, Jeff Bagwell even discussed how much they would like to bring Yuli back, even after filling his spot at first base with Jose Abreu.
This Day in Phillies History: Phillies Trade a Hall of Famer to the Cubs
On this day in Philadelphia Phillies history, the Phillies traded Larry Bowa and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg to the Chicago Cubs.
Cubs Make Roster Moves, Including Signing Jordan Holloway
Cubs sign Holloway, while Rodríguez, Kay clear waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including a reported minor-league contract for pitcher Jordan Holloway. The Cubs also outrighted pitchers Manuel Rodríguez and Anthony Kay to Triple-A Iowa after both...
Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Rays
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Jeffrey Springs reportedly signed a lucrative extension with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Scott Rolen Enters HOF: Entire 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Voting Results
St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023, by the BBWAA. Here's a look at the entire ballot voting results for Cooperstown this year.
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
Football World Praying For Longtime NFL Player
The football world is praying for a longtime NFL player who revealed he suffered a stroke this week. Chris Baker, a former NFL defensive lineman, took to Instagram late Tuesday night to reveal he suffered a stroke a few days ago. "Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ...
Reunion With World Series Champion May Make Sense For Red Sox After Tuesday's Trade
Should the Red Sox consider a reunion?
