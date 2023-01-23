Alex Rodriguez just learned the news about his status on making the Baseball Hall of Fame. The ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2023 were counted, and Rodriguez did not have enough votes to be inducted. The former Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees star received 35.7% of the vote on the ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He needed at least 75% of the vote, and only one person reached that threshold — Scott Rolen. Last year, Rodriguez received 34.3% of the vote.

