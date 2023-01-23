Read full article on original website
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20
The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Devon Energy is an innovator in its approach to rewarding shareholders. Mativ Holdings is a high-yield candidate for risk-tolerant investors.
Up 44% in 2023, Is the Worst Over for Peloton Stock?
Peloton's stock fell hard in 2022 but has started to rebound this year. The company went through a major shakeup in early 2022 when its founder, John Foley, stepped away from the business. The business still looks highly unprofitable right now.
2 Stocks That Could Hit All-Time Highs in 2023
One of these stocks would have to rise 86% to do it -- but I wouldn't be surprised if it did.
Better Buy In 2023: Amazon Stock vs. Tesla Stock
Both Amazon and Tesla face challenges that have caused their stocks to decline. The likely earnings trajectory of one of these stocks makes it more attractive right now.
Why Shares of Canoo Are Rocketing Higher Today
Canoo named Ken Manget as the new chief financial officer. The interim CFO, Ramesh Murthy, will remain with the company as a senior vice president.
Should You Buy the Dip on Lucid Group Stock?
Lucid is a pure-play electric automaker with a unique focus on luxury. Despite rapid growth, the ongoing cash burn will be a big problem.
Is It Too Late to Buy Eli Lilly Stock?
Eli Lilly's stock has done incredibly well and now trades at a very high earnings multiple. Yet, the business does have some exceptionally attractive growth opportunities. For long-term investors, shares of the drugmaker could still be a good fit.
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets.
Why Shares of Chevron Are Falling Today
Chevron failed to meet analysts' expectations on the bottom line. The company reported record annual operating cash flow in 2022.
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade
Cloudflare and Fiverr are category-leading companies that could deliver incredible rebound returns.
