Amazon Fulfillment Center set to target low-income areas for employment

“They’re really, really doing a great job of trying to really become a good partner with Leon County and help us address some of the issues we have concerning poverty,” said Nick Maddox, chairman of Leon County Commission.

The Amazon Fulfillment Center is bringing big things to the city of Tallahassee. For starters, they plan to host career fairs in every district once they begin their hiring process. Though, their focus is helping low-income areas with workforce initiatives such as the 32304.

The 32304-zip code, which includes portions of Frenchtown, Griffin Heights, and Bond, has the highest rate of childhood poverty in Florida including access to food, education, and health care.

“We’re looking forward to our community embracing the opportunity that amazon is going to bring forth,” said Maddox.

Amazon will offer a wide range of jobs like warehouse associates, management, logistics, and operations just to name a few. The pay will start at $15 an hour and they are looking to fill up to 1500 positions. Though, one question on some people’s mind is how will people from low-income neighborhoods get to work?

“They are working with star metro,” said Maddox.

Amazon and Star Metro are partnering to figure out what they need in place to provide transportation for workers. Talks of a bus stop at the fulfillment center have already begun.

“Amazon is making a significant investment in our community,” said Keith Bowers, Director for Office of Economic Vitality.

The 630,000 ft space is predicted to make an economic impact of nearly half a billion dollars.

