5 Signs That Household Mold Is Making You Sick, According to a Doctor

Slide 1 of 6: No one likes the sight of mold, whether it's between the tiles in a damp bathroom or a greenish fuzz on the bread you were about to use for a sandwich.But mold isn't always a bad thing, advises Kelly Johnson-Arbor, MD, Medical Toxicologist, Co-Medical Director, and Interim Executive Director of the National Capital Poison Control Center in Washington, DC. "Mold is often thought of as an unwanted nuisance, but it's important to remember that not all mold is bad," Johnson-Arbor says. "Mold is used to make beer, bread, cheese, and other foods that we consume daily."Noted. However, Johnson-Arbor also points out that some types of mold can be dangerous and "cause disease in humans, especially in people with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions like diabetes or cancer." Plus, mold spores can be so small they're invisible to us, found in places you wouldn't expect, and even be drug-resistant. So how do you know that household mold is present and making you sick? Read on to find out.READ THIS NEXT: Never Use These Two Cleaning Supplies Together, CDC Warns.Read the original article on Best Life.
CBS Sacramento

FDA proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans

U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus.This means Americans would no longer have to keep track of how many shots they've received or how many months it's been since their last booster.The proposal comes as boosters have become a hard sell. While more than 80% of the U.S. population has had at least one vaccine dose, only 16% of those eligible have...
foodsafetynews.com

Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded

The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
msn.com

Covid Still Killing Hundreds Of Americans Every Day As Pandemic Enters Fourth Year

Vaccines, treatments and other public health measures have helped curb the spread of Covid and keep deaths and hospitalizations down, but as the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, data shows hundreds of people still dying with the virus every day, an infectious omicron offshoot tearing across the country and dismal appetite for updated booster shots.
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Chinese citizens reportedly burn bodies in the streets amid COVID spike

Videos have emerged purporting to show Chinese citizens burning bodies out on the streets of their cities as a spike in Covid-19 deaths have flooded funeral homes, creating a backlog. Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activitist and critic of the Chinese government, tweeted one such video of what appeared...
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Proposes Shift to Annual COVID Vaccine Shots

(Reuters) -The U.S. health regulator on Monday proposed one dose of the latest updated COVID-19 shot annually for healthy adults, similar to the influenza immunization campaign, as it aims to simplify the country's COVID-vaccine strategy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also asked its panel of external advisers to consider...
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
contagionlive.com

‘80% of China is Infected With COVID-19’ Health Official Reports

A Chinese epidemiologist made this claim this weekend as the country gathers for its Lunar New Year celebrations. Chinese officials are reporting that almost 13,000 COVID-19-related deaths occurred in China between January 13-19. This does not include the approximately 60,000 COVID-19 hospital deaths in the country reported as of January 12, which was almost a month after the country lifted its zero-COVID-19 policy.
qhubonews.com

Research has demonstrated that the number of fatalities from COVID-19 in the United States is in reality still lower than indicated, despite assertions of ‘overcounts.’

An accurate count of COVID-19 deaths is critical both scientifically and politically. Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images Plus. Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, a recurring topic of debate has been whether official COVID-19 death statistics in the U.S. accurately capture the fatalities associated with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

