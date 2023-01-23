Read full article on original website
Related
CDC says possible safety concerns on COVID vaccines, still recommends shots
(LOOTPRESS) – A new warning has risen after possible increase in strokes for those over 65 who have received a Pfizer Covid Booser shot. It’s not been found in Moderna shots yet. Here is the full release from the CDC: “Transparency and vaccine safety are top priorities for...
CNBC
FDA says Covid vaccines will probably get an annual update but most people will likely need only one shot
The FDA published a road map for the future of Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S. The agency said the shots will probably get an annual update, but most people will likely need only one shot moving forward. The FDA's panel of advisors meets Thursday to discuss the proposed framework. The...
Kraken is dominating U.S. COVID cases, the CDC predicts, as deaths jump 44% in one week
‘Kraken’ COVID variant XBB.1.5 has achieved projected dominance in the U.S., comprising an estimated 43% of cases, according to a weekly forecast from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. “Kraken” COVID variant XBB.1.5 has achieved projected dominance in the U.S., comprising an estimated 43% of cases this...
The FDA Is Considering A New Plan To Make COVID Vaccines A Lot More Like Your Annual Flu Shot
In a decision that could come this week, the FDA is looking to step away from the confusing array of COVID shots and boosters that are currently recommended and create an easier-to-understand schedule.
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
msn.com
5 Signs That Household Mold Is Making You Sick, According to a Doctor
Slide 1 of 6: No one likes the sight of mold, whether it's between the tiles in a damp bathroom or a greenish fuzz on the bread you were about to use for a sandwich.But mold isn't always a bad thing, advises Kelly Johnson-Arbor, MD, Medical Toxicologist, Co-Medical Director, and Interim Executive Director of the National Capital Poison Control Center in Washington, DC. "Mold is often thought of as an unwanted nuisance, but it's important to remember that not all mold is bad," Johnson-Arbor says. "Mold is used to make beer, bread, cheese, and other foods that we consume daily."Noted. However, Johnson-Arbor also points out that some types of mold can be dangerous and "cause disease in humans, especially in people with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions like diabetes or cancer." Plus, mold spores can be so small they're invisible to us, found in places you wouldn't expect, and even be drug-resistant. So how do you know that household mold is present and making you sick? Read on to find out.READ THIS NEXT: Never Use These Two Cleaning Supplies Together, CDC Warns.Read the original article on Best Life.
CNBC
U.S. records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have probably had it
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
FDA proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans
U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus.This means Americans would no longer have to keep track of how many shots they've received or how many months it's been since their last booster.The proposal comes as boosters have become a hard sell. While more than 80% of the U.S. population has had at least one vaccine dose, only 16% of those eligible have...
Report: Fentanyl deaths of children under 14 surging
Children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than any other age group, according to a new report
WJCL
U.S., Mexico border officials issue new warning against egg smuggling amid nationwide 'eggflation'
Officials are issuing a new warning following a rise in attempts to smuggle eggs from Mexico into the U.S. as a result of the nationwide egg shortage. The director of field operations warns that trying to cross with uncooked eggs, without informing a border official, is illegal and it could cost you up to $10,000.
foodsafetynews.com
Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded
The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
msn.com
Covid Still Killing Hundreds Of Americans Every Day As Pandemic Enters Fourth Year
Vaccines, treatments and other public health measures have helped curb the spread of Covid and keep deaths and hospitalizations down, but as the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, data shows hundreds of people still dying with the virus every day, an infectious omicron offshoot tearing across the country and dismal appetite for updated booster shots.
CNBC
Nearly 250,000 kindergartners in U.S. are vulnerable to measles due to slide in vaccination rates, CDC says
The CDC, in a report published Thursday, found that 93% of kindergartners were up to date with state-required vaccines during the 2021-22 school year, a decline of 2% from 2019-20. CDC officials said this leaves a quarter of a million kindergartners vulnerable to measles. The officials said disruptions to schools...
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Chinese citizens reportedly burn bodies in the streets amid COVID spike
Videos have emerged purporting to show Chinese citizens burning bodies out on the streets of their cities as a spike in Covid-19 deaths have flooded funeral homes, creating a backlog. Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activitist and critic of the Chinese government, tweeted one such video of what appeared...
China reports 60,000 coronavirus-related deaths from December after concerns of underreporting
Beijing finally reported nearly 60,000 coronavirus deaths since Dec. 8 and after reporting nearly none since a surge hit in October and after it lifted lockdown restrictions.
US News and World Report
U.S. FDA Proposes Shift to Annual COVID Vaccine Shots
(Reuters) -The U.S. health regulator on Monday proposed one dose of the latest updated COVID-19 shot annually for healthy adults, similar to the influenza immunization campaign, as it aims to simplify the country's COVID-vaccine strategy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also asked its panel of external advisers to consider...
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
contagionlive.com
‘80% of China is Infected With COVID-19’ Health Official Reports
A Chinese epidemiologist made this claim this weekend as the country gathers for its Lunar New Year celebrations. Chinese officials are reporting that almost 13,000 COVID-19-related deaths occurred in China between January 13-19. This does not include the approximately 60,000 COVID-19 hospital deaths in the country reported as of January 12, which was almost a month after the country lifted its zero-COVID-19 policy.
qhubonews.com
Research has demonstrated that the number of fatalities from COVID-19 in the United States is in reality still lower than indicated, despite assertions of ‘overcounts.’
An accurate count of COVID-19 deaths is critical both scientifically and politically. Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images Plus. Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, a recurring topic of debate has been whether official COVID-19 death statistics in the U.S. accurately capture the fatalities associated with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
