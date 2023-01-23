Read full article on original website
WDEF
Commercial Fire at Chattem Chemicals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattem Chemicals plant had a commercial fire Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department said they extinguished the fire within minutes. They continued to cool the tank afterwards. The fire took place around 11 a.m. on Friday. CFD said the fire was around one of...
WDEF
Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
WDEF
Two more Pedestrians Struck by Cars Downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two more pedestrians have been struck by vehicles in Downtown Chattanooga, according to police. Chattanooga police say that one pedestrian has died, and the other has non-critical injuries. On Wednesday, CPD responded to a hit and run at 1800 E. 32nd St. They say a...
WDEF
Three Teens Charged after Carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A carjacking took place Thursday night, according to Chattanooga police. They said the suspects of the carjacking were all minors. Police said the incident occurred at 2525 DeSales Avenue, which is near CHI Memorial Hospital. It happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. A woman got to...
WDEF
Road Closures in Chattanooga this Weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s Division of Transportation announced multiple road closures this upcoming weekend. Due to a private event on Friday, Fort Street will be closed from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. This road is between W 13th Street and E 14th Street. On Saturday, multiple roads...
WDEF
2nd Chattanooga March for Life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The 2nd annual Chattanooga March for Life is taking place this Saturday. The event is hosted by the Greater Chattanooga Right to Life and Students for Life of Southeast Tennessee. The event will be at 1 p.m. at the Walker Pavilion in Coolidge Park. Hosts...
WDEF
More to the Story with Staley: Revive Dentistry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There is an organization in Chattanooga that is getting ready to celebrate its one-year anniversary. It’s a place that helps people who might be in need. More to the point: it’s a place that will make people smile, sometimes for the first time in a long while.
WDEF
Police Advising Citizens To Be More Cautious with their Cars
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Following a rash of car break-ins, Chattanooga Police want citizens to protect their vehicles. Notably, a child was kidnapped Monday on Main Street and later found on I-75. This was just one of 83 vehicle thefts that have occurred in Chattanooga this month according to...
WDEF
Urban Air Employee Charged with Solicitation of a Minor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he groped a 10-year-old girl, according to police. They say the incident occurred at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road. Claude Abran Finch, 25, was an employee at Urban Air, management confirmed. He is being...
WDEF
Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
WDEF
Chattanooga Settles, Reinstates Officers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The City of Chattanooga has reached a settlement with 14 officers, who were reassigned because of integrity standards. The officers have been reinstated and reimbursed for lost earnings during their reassignments. The Chattanooga Police Department enhanced their truthfulness policy, raising concerns from employees. These employees...
WDEF
CARTA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Bus Rides
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – CARTA is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this week, commemorating 50 years of service to Chattanooga public transit. The week includes several events to show appreciation and gratitude for their employees, but Thursday, January 26th will be a customer appreciation day. On that day, all CARTA...
WDEF
Whitfield County Dispatcher Killed in Car Accident
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A Whitfield County E-911 dispatcher was killed in a car accident early Wednesday morning. Haley Cunningham of Calhoun crashed on I-75 close to 4 a.m., according to the GSP. She was 28 years old. The Georgia State Patrol Public Information Office shared information on...
WDEF
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation shared an update on their investigation of a shooting that involved an officer on Tuesday. They say the incident resulted in the death of a 51-year-old man named Billy Dewayne Couch. No officers were injured. On January 24, a...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Nokian Tyres
DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Nokian Tyres has been making headlines a lot lately, but in a good way. The company recently announced it is expanding its Dayton factory, bringing plenty of new jobs along with it. It’s one way Nokian is driving our economy forward. “Nokian Tyres is...
WDEF
West Alabama Takes Two From Lee University
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) West Alabama swept both games against Lee University on Thursday night at Walker Arena. The Lady Flames lost 71-66, and the Lee men’s team fell to the Tigers by a final of 74-63.
WDEF
UTC Women Enjoy “Most Complete Game” of the Year in Beating Greensboro 67-46
(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Mocs shot 62 percent in overtime Thursday night at The McKenzie Arena to snare a 67-46 win over UNC Greensboro in Southern Conference women’s basketball action. Chattanooga scored the first five points of the game and led wire-to-wire, getting out front by...
WDEF
Rescue 82 Sends Aid to Ukraine
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga-based non-profit is traveling to Ukraine in March. Rescue 82 will be making their third mission trip to the country since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The group says they will be providing aid in and around areas once occupied by Russia and left...
WDEF
Mocs Adjusting Without Injured 7-Foot Star Jake Stephens
What a bummer for Mocs 7-footer Jake Stephens. He was enjoying a fantastic season. One of the best big men in the country. Stephens has a hand injury that forced him to miss the ETSU game last Saturday, and it’s hard to forecast when he might return. Hard seeing...
WDEF
Ringgold Introduces Austin Crisp as New Head Football Coach
Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Ringgold didn’t have to go very far to find their new head football coach. They turned to offensive coordinator Austin Crisp. Crisp takes over for Robert Akins, who announced he was leaving earlier this month. Crisp has been an assistant for six years at Ringgold, serving as the O-C the last three seasons. He has also coached at LaFayette High School.
