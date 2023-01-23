I'm not sure what to think. She was going under the speed limit and there is no crosswalk there at all.Sounds like a very busy area and she unfortunately crossed at the wrong time and the driver probably could not react.When there's a crosswalk in vision, I know anyone can cross at any given time.When there is no crosswalk or any indication that people may cross there from time to time ......I'm just going to go the speed limit,as I'm sure this driver has.She feels remorseful for sure it seems.It was clearly an accident.
That is totally jacked up. You should have your car under control at all times it’s called defensive driving.. had that been anyone else they would have been strung up by the court system
sounds like it was just an accident. 228 is not a good road to try and cross on foot. the girls made a bad decision and sadly one of them is now paying the price. And now this judge is going to be slandered by the keyboard warriors.
