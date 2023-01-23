ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

41nbc.com

Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Pike County man sentenced to 35 years for armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to 35 years for the armed robbery of a gas station in March 2020. Corey Criswell robbed the Texaco on Highway 42 in Locust Grove Mar. 9, 2020. He rushed into the store with a gun just as it was closing. The cashier and another person attempted to block Criswell from entering the store. Criswell fired the gun and struck the cashier in the face while demanding the cashier give him cash before fleeing the store with the cash.
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

3 arrested, 1 wanted in Jones County theft ring

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — When the Jones County Sheriff’s Office took a trip out to a house on Highway 57 to serve a warrant on a man wanted for aggravated assault, they instead came back with several arrests on other wanted people, found stolen trailers, a call to child services, and more.
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

UPDATE: Officers capture escaped Macon County inmate

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:35 p.m.:. Miracle Davis was found on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe and has arrested been arrested, according to the Montezuma Police Department. Investigators in Macon County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Macon County jail Thursday. According to a post on the...
MACON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies are looking for a car jack thief

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Cameras caught a man stealing from a local business. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a man walking into a business on Gray Highway and leaving with a floor jack. The incident occurred on January 11th. Anyone recognizing the identity of the man...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

60-year-old shot, killed inside his truck outside Mrs. Winner’s restaurant, deputies say

MACON, Ga — A 21-year-old is accused of shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant on Tuesday in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Alonzo Hicks after they said he killed 60-year-old Robert Wells of Dublin, Georgia, inside his truck outside the Mrs. Winner’s Restaurant on Pio Nono Ave just after noon.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Escaped inmate found and back in police custody

UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
OGLETHORPE, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested for murder at Pio Nono fast food restaurant

MACON, Ga. -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant in Macon. Alonzo Bernard Hicks has been charged with murder in the death of 60-year-old Robert Wells at Mrs. Winner's Chicken and Biscuits on Pio Nono Ave. The Dublin man was shot Monday afternoon inside while sitting in the driver's seat of a truck near the roadway.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

