Macon teenage twins charged with 7 robberies over 4 months in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — Correction: A previous version of this story said the twin boys were arrested on their 17th birthday, they were arrested on Nov. 10 and transferred into the Bibb County Jail from YDC on their 17th birthday in January. A set of Macon twins are in jail...
41-year-old man arrested in attempted robbery of Mercer University Drive bank
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man who attempted to rob the Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive Friday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11 a.m. Deputies say a man came into the...
41nbc.com
Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
wgxa.tv
Operation Hamburglar twin suspects transferred to jail on 17th birthday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In connection to a string of armed robberies that took place in early-2022 dubbed by law enforcement as "Operation Hamburglar", twin brothers Shavawn and Vashawn Coleman were arrested and put into the YDC with no names or faces to be put to the crimes. That changed...
Macon siblings remember brother killed in Lincoln Street shooting on Jan. 19
MACON, Ga. — The family of a Macon shooting victim wants people to know their loved one is more than homicide statistic. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says someone shot 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem in the chest last Thursday. Saleem was found in a car on Lincoln Street just before...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pike County man sentenced to 35 years for armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to 35 years for the armed robbery of a gas station in March 2020. Corey Criswell robbed the Texaco on Highway 42 in Locust Grove Mar. 9, 2020. He rushed into the store with a gun just as it was closing. The cashier and another person attempted to block Criswell from entering the store. Criswell fired the gun and struck the cashier in the face while demanding the cashier give him cash before fleeing the store with the cash.
41nbc.com
3 arrested, 1 wanted in Jones County theft ring
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — When the Jones County Sheriff’s Office took a trip out to a house on Highway 57 to serve a warrant on a man wanted for aggravated assault, they instead came back with several arrests on other wanted people, found stolen trailers, a call to child services, and more.
UPDATE: Officers capture escaped Macon County inmate
MONTEZUMA, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:35 p.m.:. Miracle Davis was found on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe and has arrested been arrested, according to the Montezuma Police Department. Investigators in Macon County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Macon County jail Thursday. According to a post on the...
3 arrested and one on the run for theft ring and pair of aggravated assaults in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Georgia — Three people were arrested in Jones County, and another is on the run after deputies attempted to serve warrants this week, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies attempted to serve a warrant on Monday at a house on Highway 57 for Adam...
WALB 10
Americus police search for cars wanted for firing a gunshot into a home
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding two vehicles involved in firing a gunshot that hit a home. Two schools were also nearby the incident. The call of shots being fired came around 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of...
Man accused of killing 60-year-old at Macon Mrs. Winner's appears before magistrate judge
MACON, Ga. — 21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks appeared before a magistrate judge Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday, he allegedly shot and killed 60-year-old Robert Wells at Mrs. Winner's fast food restaurant. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to people at neighboring businesses who said they were saddened, but not shocked. Employees at...
'Acknowledge the fact that I experienced that': Macon Subway employee fired after being held at gunpoint in robbery
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report, a commercial armed robbery took place at the Subway on Forsyth in North Macon. The now-former employee who experienced it was Samyell Hunter. Hunter told 13WMAZ she just started working at the Subway. She was there for four...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies are looking for a car jack thief
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Cameras caught a man stealing from a local business. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a man walking into a business on Gray Highway and leaving with a floor jack. The incident occurred on January 11th. Anyone recognizing the identity of the man...
60-year-old shot, killed inside his truck outside Mrs. Winner’s restaurant, deputies say
MACON, Ga — A 21-year-old is accused of shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant on Tuesday in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Alonzo Hicks after they said he killed 60-year-old Robert Wells of Dublin, Georgia, inside his truck outside the Mrs. Winner’s Restaurant on Pio Nono Ave just after noon.
WMAZ
21-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in shooting at Macon fast food restaurant
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man at a Macon fast food restaurant, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 60-year-old Robert Clayton Wells of Dublin was shot and killed at the...
wgxa.tv
Escaped inmate found and back in police custody
UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
Arrest made in killing of 60-year-old man outside of Mrs. Winner’s in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man outside a Mrs. Winner’s in Macon. The man was shot in his car. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks in connection to the death of Robert Wells. Hicks...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested for murder at Pio Nono fast food restaurant
MACON, Ga. -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant in Macon. Alonzo Bernard Hicks has been charged with murder in the death of 60-year-old Robert Wells at Mrs. Winner's Chicken and Biscuits on Pio Nono Ave. The Dublin man was shot Monday afternoon inside while sitting in the driver's seat of a truck near the roadway.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
13WMAZ
