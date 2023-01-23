ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to 35 years for the armed robbery of a gas station in March 2020. Corey Criswell robbed the Texaco on Highway 42 in Locust Grove Mar. 9, 2020. He rushed into the store with a gun just as it was closing. The cashier and another person attempted to block Criswell from entering the store. Criswell fired the gun and struck the cashier in the face while demanding the cashier give him cash before fleeing the store with the cash.

