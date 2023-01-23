Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say purchased a shotgun for another person who is ineligible to possess firearms. 20-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad of Westwinds Drive was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. Police say Mohammad purchased a shotgun from Scheels in Coralville on Valentine’s Day of 2021. Two days later, police found the gun in the possession of a subject who is prohibited from carrying weapons. The man is seen on security video with Mohammad during the purchase at Scheels.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO