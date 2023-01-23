Read full article on original website
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
KCRG.com
Another adult, teen arrested for shots fired incident in Tiffin
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents claim a large group of people got together on October 24th, 2022, with the plan of assaulting a juvenile. The Sheriff’s Office and criminal complaints show a group of individuals planned to travel to a home in Coralville to not only assault a juvenile but others associated with that person. When the group found their intended victims, documents show it then led to a chase down U.S. Highway 6 in the Tiffin area.
KCJJ
IC man charged after allegedly buying shotgun for ineligible person
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say purchased a shotgun for another person who is ineligible to possess firearms. 20-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad of Westwinds Drive was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. Police say Mohammad purchased a shotgun from Scheels in Coralville on Valentine’s Day of 2021. Two days later, police found the gun in the possession of a subject who is prohibited from carrying weapons. The man is seen on security video with Mohammad during the purchase at Scheels.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man gets 20 years in prison
A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24 to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness. In August 2022, Roylee Richardson, Jr., 32, went to trial and was found guilty by a federal jury. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, at approximately 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2021, Davenport Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 3348 Heatherton Drive in Davenport, related to shots fired, according to a Wednesday Justice Department release.
KBUR
Iowa City man’s murder conviction for suicide attempt upheld
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Iowa City man who killed another man in a failed suicide attempt. Radio Iowa reports that investigators say Stephen Lucore drove his car the wrong way at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Johnson County in 2019. He hit another car head-on, killing a man from Texas and injuring three others.
KCRG.com
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital
A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
ourquadcities.com
Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
KCRG.com
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning. In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.
KWQC
Judge finds woman not guilty by reason of insanity in identity theft case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge on Jan. 10 found a Galesburg woman accused of collecting over $500,000 in unemployment benefits from multiple states not guilty by reason of insanity. Diane J. Wall, 58, was remanded to the custody of the Department of Human Services at least until a status...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
KCRG.com
Teen arrested after leading deputies on car chase in Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old was arrested after leading law enforcement on a car chase around portions of Marion on Thursday morning. In a press release, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to pull over a 2002 Mercury Sable for going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on County Home Road, when the vehicle turned southbound onto Highway 13.
KWQC
1 girl, 1 boy in custody after Moline police chase involving stolen vehicle
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following a Tuesday evening police chase involving a stolen vehicle, which ‘rammed’ into a Moline Police Car. Police say just after 4 p.m. the Moline Police Department responded...
iheart.com
Mercy Cedar Rapids Planning Marion Emergency Department
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Mercy Cedar Rapids is planning an Emergency Department near its Marion clinic, at 3701 Katz Drive. It's expected to open in 2024. Mercy opened it's first off-site Emergency location in Hiawatha in 2020. “Patient and public response to the Hiawatha location has been extremely positive,” said...
KCJJ
IC man accused of pawning thousands of dollars worth of his roommate’s disc golf equipment
Iowa City Police say a suspect stole thousands of dollars in disc golf equipment from his roommate and pawned it. Arrest records indicate 52-year-old David Schultz of The Quarters on Highway 6 East sold between 300 and 350 disc golf discs to Play It Again Sports on 1st Avenue last November. The total value of the discs was between $4,500 and $7,000.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police looking to identify vandalism suspect
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in multiple reports of attempted break-ins and vandalism to vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 or Officer Abe Schabilion at Schabilion@iowa-city.org.
KCJJ
Suspect accused of stealing copper, aluminum from IC business
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole copper and aluminum from a local business last month. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Southgate Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail last Friday after police say he tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. He now faces charges relating to an unrelated incident on December 11th. Investigators say an employee of Brandt Heating & Air Conditioning on Heinz Road found Kelley on the property around 10am that day. Kelley was reportedly transporting air conditioner parts to his vehicle parked nearby.
Teen apparently shot himself accidentally, police say
Kewanee police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting of a 17-year-old male Sunday morning on Birth Place. According to Police Chief Nicholas Welgat, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Kewanee police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 800 block of Birch Place on a 911 report of a male subject with a gunshot wound. Deputies and officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman dead after semi-truck crash on I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg woman has been pronounced dead after a vehicle crash on I-74 Thursday morning. According to the Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, an Illinois State Trooper came across a vehicle collision on I-74 Eastbound involving a semi-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
