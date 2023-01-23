Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
MSU Billings men's hoops escapes Northwest Nazarene with win to stay first in GNAC
NAMPA, Idaho — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team survived an upset bid from Northwest Nazarene on Thursday night, holding on for a narrow 60-58 win as the Nighthawks had attempts to tie and win the game on their final possession. Yellowjacket forward Bilal Shabazz missed two free...
KULR8
New starter helps Montana State women earn hard-fought win over Portland State
BOZEMAN — Before Thursday, Grace Beasley hadn’t started a game since 2020, when she played at Midland College. A non-COVID-19 bug left the Montana State women’s basketball team shorthanded on Thursday night and led MSU to give Beasley her first start at a four-year college program. The University of Washington transfer made a massive impact.
KULR8
After losing Jubrile Belo to injury, several players step up to lead Montana State men past Portland State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s basketball team defeated Portland State on the road Thursday evening without the services of Jubrile Belo in the second half. The 6-foot-9 forward scored 11 points in the first half but was unavailable after halftime after tearing the webbing between his fingers, according to head coach Danny Sprinkle.
KULR8
Montana State football season ticket renewal period begins next week
BOZEMAN — Renewals for Montana State football season tickets begin next Wednesday, Feb. 1, as the school announced its timeline leading to the Bobcats’ 2023 season on Thursday. The renewal period ends on March 31. Those renewing in February will enter a drawing for a Bobcat helmet signed...
KULR8
Grateful eight: Montana State’s last 2017 signees reflect on special football careers
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team developed a motto under Jeff Choate: “Leave places better than you found them.”. Choate certainly did that. He took over a sub-.500 program in 2016 and turned it into a Football Championship Subdivision semifinalist three years later. That improvement wouldn't have...
KULR8
Report: Ex-Rocky football coach Jason Petrino tabbed as North Dakota State D-coordinator
BILLINGS — Former Rocky Mountain College head football coach Jason Petrino is poised to be on the move, with the Kalispell native reportedly tabbed to be the next defensive coordinator at North Dakota State. The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead reported Wednesday evening that Petrino, who coached the Battlin' Bears from...
KULR8
Point guard transfer Grace Beasley steps up in big moments for Montana State women
BOZEMAN — Grace Beasley surveyed Montana’s women's basketball players in their press defense, and she saw her window. Dribbling toward halfcourt, she fired a baseball pass nearly three-quarters the length of the court with her left hand over the heads of all five Griz defenders. Leia Beattie was...
KULR8
Montana State hires Wisconsin's Al Johnson as offensive line coach
BOZEMAN — Al Johnson, a former three-year starting center at Wisconsin who coached Badgers running backs last fall, joins the Montana State football coaching staff as offensive line coach, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen announced. Johnson started at center for the Badgers from 2000-02, earning second team All-Big Ten...
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild sweep, football news
This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast mainly recaps the men's and women's basketball Brawls of the Wild, but it starts with some talk about fall sports. 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores touches on the departures of Montana defensive coordinator Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks (2:00), the transfer of former Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse and the introduction of Matt Hock as MSU head volleyball coach (12:19).
KULR8
Huntley Project wrestling defending state title by building on last year's mistakes
WORDEN--Huntley Project wrestling is working to defend their state title simply by working to clean up last year's mistakes. The Red Devils won state by a margin of 79 points last season after coming up short the past two years. They said it was all hard work and focusing on small improvements that led them there.
KULR8
Billings superintendent reflects on highs and lows of the job, and what still needs to be accomplished ahead of retirement
BILLINGS, Mont. Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said he has an immense amount of gratitude for the opportunity to be the superintendent. And he's grateful for all the support from the community. "I refer to the job as riding the lightening," he said. "It's just constant and it's changing," he added....
KULR8
Terri Porta is Billings First Artist In Residence
BILLINGS, Mont - The 'Our Town' Grant has now awarded the Magic City with $50,000.00 for community Projects through the National Endowment ForThe Arts. The Federal Agency awards grants to community for projects that support the integrating of art, culture, and design activities into the community. And newly appointed Artist...
KULR8
Syphilis cases in Yellowstone County up 500% from previous years according to RiverStone Health
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Syphilis cases in Yellowstone County increased over 500% in 2022 versus previous years. "We ended the year 2022 with 149 new syphilis cases in Yellowstone County for an increase of over 500%," Program Manager for Communicable Disease for RiverStone Health Kelly Gardner said. Gardner said Yellowstone...
KULR8
Billings rancher admits fraud in Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing fee investigation
BILLINGS — A Billings man accused of defrauding the Bureau of Land Management of fees in a cattle grazing scheme admitted to a mail fraud crime today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Gene John Klamert, 70, pleaded guilty to mail fraud. Klamert faces a maximum of 20 years in...
KULR8
Assault on Bureau of Indian Affairs officer sends Pryor man to prison for five years
BILLINGS — A Pryor man who admitted to his role in assaulting a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer as he was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in Lodge Grass, on the. Crow Indian Reservation, was sentenced today to a mandatory minimum five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Comments / 0