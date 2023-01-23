ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crow Agency, MT

New starter helps Montana State women earn hard-fought win over Portland State

BOZEMAN — Before Thursday, Grace Beasley hadn’t started a game since 2020, when she played at Midland College. A non-COVID-19 bug left the Montana State women’s basketball team shorthanded on Thursday night and led MSU to give Beasley her first start at a four-year college program. The University of Washington transfer made a massive impact.
Montana State football season ticket renewal period begins next week

BOZEMAN — Renewals for Montana State football season tickets begin next Wednesday, Feb. 1, as the school announced its timeline leading to the Bobcats’ 2023 season on Thursday. The renewal period ends on March 31. Those renewing in February will enter a drawing for a Bobcat helmet signed...
Montana State hires Wisconsin's Al Johnson as offensive line coach

BOZEMAN — Al Johnson, a former three-year starting center at Wisconsin who coached Badgers running backs last fall, joins the Montana State football coaching staff as offensive line coach, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen announced. Johnson started at center for the Badgers from 2000-02, earning second team All-Big Ten...
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild sweep, football news

This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast mainly recaps the men's and women's basketball Brawls of the Wild, but it starts with some talk about fall sports. 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores touches on the departures of Montana defensive coordinator Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks (2:00), the transfer of former Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse and the introduction of Matt Hock as MSU head volleyball coach (12:19).
Terri Porta is Billings First Artist In Residence

BILLINGS, Mont - The 'Our Town' Grant has now awarded the Magic City with $50,000.00 for community Projects through the National Endowment ForThe Arts. The Federal Agency awards grants to community for projects that support the integrating of art, culture, and design activities into the community. And newly appointed Artist...
Assault on Bureau of Indian Affairs officer sends Pryor man to prison for five years

BILLINGS — A Pryor man who admitted to his role in assaulting a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer as he was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in Lodge Grass, on the. Crow Indian Reservation, was sentenced today to a mandatory minimum five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
