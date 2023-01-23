Read full article on original website
Topeka Home Show marks 60 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Home Show is celebrating 60 years of meeting your home needs. The show takes place Feb. 10, 11 and 12 at Stormont Vail Events Center. Topeka Area Building Association President Katy Nelson visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview what’s in store. Nelson...
Topeka Boy Scout troop invites community to breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Boy Scout troop wants to serve you breakfast this Saturday. David Myers Jr., a Robinson Middle School student who is a member of Troop 59, visited Eye on NE Kansas with his dad, David Myers Sr., who is a scout leader. They talked about their troop’s upcoming pancake feed.
Riley County Police Director meets with the community at Flint Hills Discovery Center
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan community had the opportunity to meet with new Riley County police director Brian Peete this evening at the Flint Hills Discovery Center. Peete along with a few others gave some brief comments to welcome everyone. People from the community had the opportunity to speak...
USD 501 graduates recognized at ‘mid-year’ ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools USD 501 held a mid-year graduation ceremony for all three of the area high schools: Highland Park High School, Topeka High School, and Topeka West High School on Thursday to celebrate the students that have fully, completed their education. Topeka High School’s principal,...
Pittsburg author speaks at Washburn’s annual Kansas Day Lecture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held its annual Kansas Day lecture. The university invited Kansas author Juliet Patterson to its Center for Kansas Studies Thursday night. The Pittsburg native spoke about her 2022 book “Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide,” a writing described as an exploration of grief through the lens of Pittsburg’s history of mining.
City of Topeka holds annual count of homeless population
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka held their annual Point in Time Homeless Count Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to their press release, the count ensures the city can obtain an appropriate level of funding to be able to provide needed services to those experiences homelessness and those at risk for homelessness.
NOTO leader reveals what’s in store for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District wrapped up a busy 2022, with plans for an even better 2023. NOTO Executive Director Tom Underwood appeared Thursday on Eye on NE Kansas. He’s finishing up the district’s annual report. He said the district did not know what to expect in 2022 coming out of the pandemic, but learned their variety of outdoor spaces made people comfortable getting back out to events.
Midtown at Aggieville held groundbreaking ceremony
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midtown at Aggieville held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon in Manhattan. BHS Construction and Anderson Knight Architects will construct a building designed to bring jobs to Aggieville between the hours of 8 to 5. Back 9 Development is proud to be a part of this for one of the best districts in the state.
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Harvesters food distribution will be moving to a new location this coming Saturday. The distribution will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington. The distribution previously had been held at the Antioch Family Life Center at 1921...
Topeka Teacher recognized for excellence, featured in K-State’s ‘Crash the Class’ series
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University series called “Crash the Class” recognized one Topeka teacher for her excellence in the classroom. Ms. Kathy Anstaett, a special education teacher at Quincy Elementary, was surprised by her students, colleagues, and staff from the K-State College of Education department on Thursday afternoon because Anstaett was selected to be featured in Kansas State’s Crash the Class series.
Burlington to open Topeka location in summer 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Department Stores will open a new location in the Capital City as the weather warms up. Burlington Department Stores announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it will open a new Topeka location in July 2023. The new 1800 SW Wanamaker St. location is officially set to open on July 7.
Moms Demand Action raises awareness on gun safety
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers for the Moms Demand Action organization took to Hummer Sports Park to raise awareness on gun safety. They planned to distribute food from Harvesters’ mobile distribution food pantry, but miscommunication on the part of the company led to a no-show. Moms Demand Action volunteers...
Services set for Cari Allen as Aldrick Scott trial continues
OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held in Omaha to honor the life of Cari Allen as the Topeka man accused of her murder, Aldrick Scott, remains on trial in Nebraska. Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory says that Cari Ann Allen, 43, will be honored at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The service will be held at West Center Chapel at 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha.
TPD arrests suspects in earlier auto thefts, find additional vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested two suspects in auto thefts reported Thursday morning. The Topeka Police Department says they received several reports of stolen vehicles Thursday. Two of those vehicles, a motorcycle and a van from Engroff Catering, were found near SW 37th and Fairlawn. TPD says...
At least one in custody after stolen van, motorcycle found in southwest Topeka park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was in custody Thursday morning after a van and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen were recovered in a southwest Topeka park, authorities said. Police around 7:45 a.m. Thursday were at Clarion Woods Park, just southwest of S.W. 37th and Fairlawn,...
Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka. The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Wisconsin. Topeka police said at the scene that a Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Nissan Murano as both vehicles were headed east...
Wednesday’s Child - Bradley
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week is just eight years old. His name is Bradley, and as Lori Hutchinson tells us, he needs a forever family to open their hearts and their home. The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is the perfect place for all kids, but...
Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal and state officials are concerned about a feral hog situation east of Emporia and have warned residents to keep an eye out. KVOE reports that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve said it is hard to determine how many hogs are now in the areas surrounding Hartford, the Cottonwood River between Emporia and Neosho Rapids, the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge and John Redmond Reservoir.
Topeka Zoo receives first tiger since habitat cleared in December
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has received its first tiger, Thomas from Kansas City, since it cleared out the habitat in early December. The Topeka Zoo announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that Thomas - the first Sumatran Tiger of a new pair - has just arrived at the zoo from Kansas City. As part of a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Topeka Zoo moved all of its critically-endangered tigers to other locations.
Topeka clinic helps youngest patients breath easier, avoid hospital stay
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What started as a little cold became a big deal for Claudia Richardson’s then three-month-old daughter Lillian. “It was pretty scary,” Claudia said. “She was coughing and breathing funny. The more she would cough, the more she would gag, and then she wouldn’t want to eat and she wouldn’t want to sleep, so it was watching her slowly decline.”
