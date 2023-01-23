Read full article on original website
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
When and Where Will the Horror Film 'Infinity Pool' Be Available to Stream? What to Know
Have you seen the trailer for Infinity Pool yet? If you're easily frightened, we recommend to watch it when it isn't dark out. In other words, the chilling sci-fi horror film, directed by Brandon Cronenberg and starring Alexander Skarsgård, Cleopatra Coleman, and Mia Goth looks like a downright dark good time. If you're nightmare prone, this flick isn't for you!
Check out the Voice Actors for 'Hi-Fi Rush' — the Cast Features a Number of Well-Known VAs
Having arrived as quickly as it was announced, Hi-Fi Rush has become an overnight hit among gamers. The game was formally announced at an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct conference that took place on Jan. 25 only to be released moments after the livestream. It was developed by Tango Gameworks and published Bethesda Softworks, both of whom worked together on the Evil Within survival horror series. Despite the nature of its surprising release, the game was met with positive reviews.
‘Pokémon GO’ Shiny Hunting Tips – How to Find and Catch These Elusive Pokémon
If you’ve been playing Pokémon GO for a while, you’ve probably stumbled upon Shiny Pokémon. These unique critters carry the same stats and abilities as their non-Shiny counterparts, but come with a rare color palette that alters their appearance. They serve as a sort of trophy among elite Pokémon GO players, but finding them isn’t easy.
A Winnie the Pooh Pathology Test Is Trending on TikTok — Which Character Are You?
No one likes a personality test as much as the good people on TikTok. It seems like at least once a week, a totally new test is trending on the platform that's focused on determining whether you're a soldier, poet, or king, or what your weakness might be. Article continues...
