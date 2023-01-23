Read full article on original website
Travis Kelce warns Bengals about calling Arrowhead ‘Burrowhead’
The Cincinnati Bengals have called Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead,” but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave them a warning. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off in the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row. When it comes to the Joe Burrow-led Bengals, they have had the Chiefs’ number since entering the league in 2020. Specifically, Burrow is 3-0 against the Chiefs in his career, including the 27-24 overtime win in the AFC Championship Game last year to clinch a spot in Super Bowl 56.
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saints reporter drops breadcrumps that could explain why Sean Payton didn’t get 2nd interview
A Saints insider suggested there’s more to the story with the Denver Broncos opening than meets the eye. The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have been linked for most of the offseason, just as the Saints have been with virtually every team that has a head coaching opening. The reason for that is that the Saints still own Sean Payton’s — a respected head coach who was at the top of the list for many teams building their candidate list — coaching rights, which could absolutely change the franchise’s trajectory. They are due compensation in the form of a trade from any team that would like to secure his employment.
Chiefs fans now have to worry about Travis Kelce injury as Patrick Mahomes cleared for takeoff
Chiefs fans got to breathe a sigh of relief at Patrick Mahomes coming off the injury list for a second before seeing Travis Kelce listed as questionable. Here’s the really good news, Chiefs fans: Patrick Mahomes has no injury designation for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. He was a full participant at practice all week and looks good to go.
2 Cardinals offseason decisions that will pay off, and 1 that will backfire
These two St. Louis Cardinals’ offseason decisions will pay off in 2023 but this other one looks like it’s going to backfire. For a team coming off a division title and employing National League MVP and third-place finisher, the St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason. It wasn’t bad. It was more about what they didn’t do than what they did.
Broncos rumors: Insider drops cryptic hint at Denver’s next head coach
As the Denver Broncos continue their head coaching search, one NFL insider connected heavily to the team dropped a hint at who the hire might be. It would be impossible for a new quarterback and new head coach to work out more poorly than it did for the Denver Broncos this season with Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett. With the commitment made to the former, though, the team moved on from Hackett and has been active in trying to find a head coach who can salvage the signal-caller and situation as a whole.
NFL Upset Pick for Conference Championship Sunday
We only have three NFL games left to watch and bet on until the fall, so let’s take advantage of these last few chances to wager. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will face-off in the AFC Championship, while the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Detroit Pistons: Superstar or bust? The NBA Draft’s biggest wildcard
The Detroit Pistons will be looking for star power in the draft and could find it in a local player, depending on who you ask. One word comes to mind to describe Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates: polarizing. The 6-foot-10, 170 pound sophomore has been in the spotlight for what...
Sauce Gardner has the perfect NBA comparison for Eli Apple
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner gave the perfect NBA comparison to Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple, who has gotten under the skin of the Buffalo Bills. When the Cincinnati Bengals win, cornerback Eli Apple sure lets the NFL world know about it. The team’s defensive back has...
Cincinnati mayor made ‘Burrowhead’ instantly lame
The mayor of Cincinnati tried to drop a “Burrowhead” joke in a city council meeting and it somehow made the Joe Burrow-Arrowhead wordplay even worse. The matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game has generated plenty of excitement over the prospect of a heated rematch. It’s also spread the term “Burrowhead,” for better or worse.
NFL Conference Championship betting trends and odds for every team, every game
We’re down to the final four teams in the hunt for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Conference Championship Round will go down on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In this article,...
Did Micah Parsons just take a shot at Dak Prescott?
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons took an unintentional shot at quarterback Dak Prescott by pointing out the obvious. Micah Parsons really went there. Bills general manager Brandon Beane discussed why the Bengals roster building has fared better than Buffalo’s. In doing so, he stated that the Bills hadn’t tanked for the likes of Ja’Marr Chase. It was an odd sentiment, as Cincinnati’s way of doing things has clearly worked.
Easy Packers upgrade at WR could fall right in their lap
The Packers face an uncertain offseason at quarterback but they also need to help the wide receiver room and one coveted option could fall in their lap. The undeniable biggest question that the Green Bay Packers face in the 2023 offseason is who will be their quarterback next year. Aaron Rodgers has yet to determine whether or not he wants to stay, retire or be traded after a disappointing showing this past season and there have been trade rumblings regarding Jordan Love for some time now as well.
Sean Payton calls BS on Broncos coaching rumor
Sean Payton said there was “zero truth” to report from the Washington Post that a power struggle with Broncos ownership could keep him from taking job. The prospect of Sean Payton becoming the next head coach of the Denver Broncos isn’t particularly high at the moment. However,...
