The Black travel experience is ever-changing. Joseph Robinson, a designer and creative director also known creatively as Joe Freshgoods, pays homage to the evolving space with his new Vault by Vans collection. Robinson has collaborated with Vault by Vans once before on the Honeymoon Stage collection, but says he felt the previous was only the “mixtape before the perfectly curated album,” referring to the recently-dropped Chocolate Valley Resort line.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO