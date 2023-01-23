The Zacks Containers – Paper and Packaging industry is currently facing the impact of the ongoing supply-chain disruptions and rising costs. Lower consumer spending amid an inflationary backdrop has lately decelerated demand. Nevertheless, the industry’s demand will be supported by the rising e-commerce activities and solid demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options due to increasing environmental concerns. Pricing actions implemented by the industry players will help them counter the impact of high costs.

10 HOURS AGO