Exxon (XOM) Brings an End to Routine Permian Gas Flaring
XOM - Free Report) brought an end to its routine flaring of natural gas that are produced along with the exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin, per Reuters. The source added that the energy giant will also push for stricter regulations so that competitors follow suit. ExxonMobil, the...
Lockheed (LMT) Wins $657M Deal for UH-60M Aircraft
LMT - Free Report) business unit, Sikorsky, recently won a modification contract for procuring UH-60M aircraft. The award has been offered by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Valued at $656.7 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Jun 30, 2027. Work related to this deal...
Northrop Grumman's (NOC) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y
NOC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $7.50 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.60 by 13.6%. The bottom line also improved 25% from the year-ago quarter’s reported earnings of $6 per share. The company announced GAAP earnings of $13.46 per share, compared...
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
INTC - Free Report) reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market...
3 Packaging Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
The Zacks Containers – Paper and Packaging industry is currently facing the impact of the ongoing supply-chain disruptions and rising costs. Lower consumer spending amid an inflationary backdrop has lately decelerated demand. Nevertheless, the industry’s demand will be supported by the rising e-commerce activities and solid demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options due to increasing environmental concerns. Pricing actions implemented by the industry players will help them counter the impact of high costs.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
Matador (MTDR) Signs $1.6B Deal to Buy Delaware Basin Assets
MTDR - Free Report) entered an agreement to acquire Advance Energy Partners Holdings LLC for a cash consideration of $1.6 billion. Along with the cash payment, Matador might have to pay an additional $7.5 million of cash each month in 2023 if the average oil price exceeds $85 per barrel.
Robert Half's (RHI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
RHI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the consensus mark by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
Time to Buy Chevron or Exxon Mobil Stock Before Earnings?
CVX - Free Report) is set to report earnings on Friday, January 27 with peer Exxon Mobil (. XOM - Free Report) reporting next Tuesday, January 31. Their quarterly reports are much anticipated as opinions are mixed regarding the upside left in these Oil & Energy conglomerates after their exceptional performances over the last several years.
What's in the Offing for Hess Corp's (HES) Earnings in Q4?
HES - Free Report) is set to report earnings results for fourth-quarter 2022 on Jan 25, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, Hess Corp’s earnings per share of $1.89 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny due to higher realizations of commodity prices and increased hydrocarbon production.
Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock Down 2.8% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
CFR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.91, up from $1.54 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. A rise in net interest income (NII) on higher loan balance and rising rates were major tailwinds during the...
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 27th
CIVI - Free Report) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days. Matador Resources Company (. MTDR - Free Report) is an independent explorer and producer of oil and...
Applied Industrial (AIT) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Improved View
AIT - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus of $1.71. Our estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings was $1.69. The bottom line jumped 40.4% year over year. Net sales of $1,060.3 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Eastman Chemical's (EMN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat
EMN - Free Report) reported earnings of a penny per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a decline of 99.6% from the year-ago quarter's $2.81. EMN posted adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, down 50.8% from the year-ago quarter figure of $1.81. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
Top Stock Reports for Costco Wholesale, Intuit & Schlumberger
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Urban Outfitters (URBN) Posts Holiday Results, Sales Up 2.3%
URBN - Free Report) reported higher sales for the holiday period. URBN remains committed to driving overall growth, thanks to its robust business strategies and sound fundamentals. Management has been strengthening its direct-to-consumer business, enhancing productivity across the existing channels and optimizing inventory levels. Let’s delve deeper. Sales Data.
5 Quality ETFs to Tap as Wall Street Not Out of Woods
Though Wall Street is off to a good start to first-quarter 2023, a volatile ride is expected ahead as fears of further Fed rate hikes and global growth concerns will continue to pull strings of the markets. Wells Fargo’s head of equity strategy Chris Harvey thinks that the S&P 500 could reach 4,200 this year, but not before it records a decline from current levels to around 3,400, as quoted on TipRanks.
American Express (AXP) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Gives Upbeat View
AXP - Free Report) reported its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18. The bottom line also decreased 5% year over year. For the quarter under review, AXP’s total revenues net of interest expense increased 17% year over year to $14,176 million. The...
Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q4 Earnings Beat, Increase Y/Y
AJG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings of $1.54 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% and our estimate of $1.49. Moreover, the bottom line increased about 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s performance was driven by higher adjusted revenues and margin expansion...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock
ET - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this energy-related services...
