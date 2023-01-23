ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WHNT-TV

Von Braun Center Goes Cashless | Jan. 27, 2023, 5:30 a.m.

As time progresses, money exchanges become less physical and more digital. The VBC has taken this approach as it continues its transition into becoming a cashless facility. The VBC has been in transition to a cash-free facility since October of 2022 and the final push will come on Feb. 7 with cashless parking.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville School Bus involved in Wreck

One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. Learning the Sciences Behind Reading (6 p.m., January …. Hundreds of professors came to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Respiratory Illnesses Trending Down in Alabama

Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions. Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Casey White Jury Questionnaire Released

That case against Casey White is currently set to go on trial in mid-April, nearly a year after the pair fled Lauderdale County and prosecutors have started preparing for jury selection. Casey White Jury Questionnaire Released. That case against Casey White is currently set to go on trial in mid-April,...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Three Entities Leave Broadband Cooperative

The City of Muscle Shoals, The City of Tuscumbia, and the Muscle Shoals Electric Board recently decided to leave the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District (GSBCD). The City of Muscle Shoals, The City of Tuscumbia, and the Muscle Shoals Electric Board recently decided to leave the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District (GSBCD).
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAFF

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?

The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan’s jobless rate among lowest statewide

Morgan County ended 2022 with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state according to statistics released this past week by the Alabama Department of Labor. Morgan County’s jobless rate was 1.7 percent in December compared to 1.9 percent in November and 2 percent a year ago. The county’s record-low unemployment rate was 1.6 percent in April.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Summit to address human trafficking in Alabama

The issue of sex and labor trafficking in Alabama will take center stage in Montgomery. The ninth annual Alabama Human Trafficking Summit will feature speakers from law enforcement to victims’ support groups. The event is taking place just after West Alabama law officers arrested fifteen people during an undercover sting operation. David Pinkleton is with the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. He says trafficking victims in the state can be part of the illegal sex trade or forced to work in restaurants or factories.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama gets approval to spend $192 million to expand broadband access

Alabama will receive almost $192 million in federal funds to expand broadband internet access in rural areas, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday. The funds, part of the American Rescue Plan to help bolster the U.S. economy rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, will expand coverage to an estimated 55,000 locations across the state.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges | Jan. 27, 2023, 5:00 a.m.

A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges, including two where court records say he would have been wearing an electronic monitoring device. Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges …. A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Judge Bill Filmore announces campaign for Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals

Judge Bill Filmore, left, takes the oath of office. Conservative Republican Dale/Geneva County Presiding Judge Bill Filmore announced his campaign for Alabama’s Court of Criminal Appeals, Place No. 2. “Dedicated to Service, Guided by Faith – just about everything you need to know about me, and what kind of...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets

The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
ALABAMA STATE

