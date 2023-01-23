Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
WHNT-TV
Bill Banning ‘Divisive Concepts’ in the Classroom Pre-filed Ahead of Session
Alabama lawmakers will again be debating whether to ban “divisive concepts” in the classroom this session. Bill Banning ‘Divisive Concepts’ in the Classroom …. Alabama lawmakers will again be debating whether to ban “divisive concepts” in the classroom this session. Farmer Still Working to...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville School Bus involved in Wreck
One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. Learning the Sciences Behind Reading (6 p.m., January …. Hundreds of professors came to...
WHNT-TV
Respiratory Illnesses Trending Down in Alabama
Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions. Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
WHNT-TV
Casey White Jury Questionnaire Released
That case against Casey White is currently set to go on trial in mid-April, nearly a year after the pair fled Lauderdale County and prosecutors have started preparing for jury selection. Casey White Jury Questionnaire Released. That case against Casey White is currently set to go on trial in mid-April,...
altoday.com
Paul DeMarco: Current Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has put public safety first
Alabama has seen so much violent crime in the past couple of years that, unfortunately, the headlines are no longer shocking. And it was not too long ago that a triple murder by a violent parolee in Marshall County led to the Alabama Legislature enacting permanent reforms of the Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
WHNT-TV
Von Braun Center Continues Transition to Become Cashless Facility | Jan. 27, 2023, 7:30 a.m.
Starting Tuesday, February 7th, the facility will only accept card and mobile payment at the box office, concessions, bars, and now parking. Von Braun Center Continues Transition to Become Cashless …. Starting Tuesday, February 7th, the facility will only accept card and mobile payment at the box office, concessions, bars,...
WHNT-TV
Three Entities Leave Broadband Cooperative
The City of Muscle Shoals, The City of Tuscumbia, and the Muscle Shoals Electric Board recently decided to leave the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District (GSBCD). The City of Muscle Shoals, The City of Tuscumbia, and the Muscle Shoals Electric Board recently decided to leave the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District (GSBCD).
WAFF
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?
The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan’s jobless rate among lowest statewide
Morgan County ended 2022 with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state according to statistics released this past week by the Alabama Department of Labor. Morgan County’s jobless rate was 1.7 percent in December compared to 1.9 percent in November and 2 percent a year ago. The county’s record-low unemployment rate was 1.6 percent in April.
WAFF
City leaders committed to affordable housing as pricey community comes to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Madison County, those with big bucks will be moving into a new sprawling development in south Huntsville, with plans to include million-dollar homes near Grissom High School. City leaders, local Realtors and developers all explained what this means for the city, and how it came...
Here are Alabama’s 10 highest paid school superintendents: See what your district pays
Alabama school superintendents salaries saw a record increase this year. Some local leaders received more than $50,000 in raises. One out-earns the state’s schools chief. The average local superintendent salary for fiscal year 2023 is $163,260, up from $152,279 last year, according to recent earnings reports from the Alabama State Department of Education.
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
apr.org
Summit to address human trafficking in Alabama
The issue of sex and labor trafficking in Alabama will take center stage in Montgomery. The ninth annual Alabama Human Trafficking Summit will feature speakers from law enforcement to victims’ support groups. The event is taking place just after West Alabama law officers arrested fifteen people during an undercover sting operation. David Pinkleton is with the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. He says trafficking victims in the state can be part of the illegal sex trade or forced to work in restaurants or factories.
Alabama gets approval to spend $192 million to expand broadband access
Alabama will receive almost $192 million in federal funds to expand broadband internet access in rural areas, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday. The funds, part of the American Rescue Plan to help bolster the U.S. economy rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, will expand coverage to an estimated 55,000 locations across the state.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges | Jan. 27, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges, including two where court records say he would have been wearing an electronic monitoring device. Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges …. A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now...
alreporter.com
Judge Bill Filmore announces campaign for Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals
Judge Bill Filmore, left, takes the oath of office. Conservative Republican Dale/Geneva County Presiding Judge Bill Filmore announced his campaign for Alabama’s Court of Criminal Appeals, Place No. 2. “Dedicated to Service, Guided by Faith – just about everything you need to know about me, and what kind of...
WAAY-TV
Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets
The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
