Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the USSherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Yardbarker
What could the Avalanche do at the trade deadline?
On Wednesday’s edition of "Daily Faceoff Live," Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna were joined by The Athletics’ Peter Baugh who covers the Colorado Avalanche. Peter gives some insight on what trade targets the Avs’ and general manager Joe Sakic might have ahead of the trade deadline. Mike...
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on Wednesday. Nieto has 15 points (8 goals and 7 assists) in 40 games with the San Jose Sharks this season. This will be Nieto's...
Yardbarker
Trail Blazers Aiming for Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline
Without offering specific targets, Haynes identified those needs as shooting, size and overall depth — as the Blazers have no intention of playing the NBA Draft Lottery. Instead, they seem to be focused on a playoff push. At 22-25, they currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference....
Yardbarker
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have shaken up the NBA trade market by making a swing for Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards and giving up 3 second-round picks along with Kendrick Nunn to make it happen. Laker fans are hoping this is the first of many moves for LA, as...
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma Fires Back At Former Teammate After He Said Wizards Players Just Play For Money And Not To Win
Getting traded to the Washington Wizards in 2021 was the best thing that happened to Kyle Kuzma. It allowed him to show to the world that he was more than just a role player that he had been reduced to on the Los Angeles Lakers. Kuzma was stuck playing third-fiddle...
Yardbarker
Bruins & Blues Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Boston Bruins currently sport a ridiculous 38-5-4 record and are at the top of the NHL by a country mile because of it. Due to this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline and have been linked to several big-name trade targets because of it. With this being a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston, it makes sense that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney is considering all of his options before the Bruins’ postseason run.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Confident Reaction After Learning The Bucks Played With A Completely Healthy Roster After 280 Days
Back in the 2020-21 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks conquered the NBA by winning the 2021 championship. It was the only thing missing from Giannis' otherwise perfect resume. But since winning the NBA title, the Bucks have been bitten by the bad luck bug. Last season, the...
NHL
NHL Mascot Showdown coming to 2023 All-Star Game
NEW YORK - - The Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival™ at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, a FREE, non-ticketed fan festival from Feb. 2 - 4, will be the site of the eighth NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck as part of 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend festivities. Fourteen Eastern Conference mascots, led by the Florida Panthers' own Stanley C. Panther™, will face 16 Western Conference mascots, including the anticipated debut of the Seattle Kraken's Buoy™, in three days of friendly, but fierce competition.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
Yardbarker
‘Players really don’t like this type of thing’: Retired NHL goaltender Mike McKenna reacts to Darryl Sutter’s comments on Jakob Pelletier
In the wake of Darryl Sutter’s post-game comments about Jakob Pelletier on Saturday afternoon, longtime professional hockey goaltender Mike McKenna weighed in on the situation alongside Frank Seravalli on Monday’s episode of the Daily Faceoff Live show. In an exchange that has been played and replayed tens of...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Twists Ankle Against Spurs on Half-Court Heave
Anthony Davis returned to the basketball court for the first time since December 16 Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers were very happy to have their superstar back, and he very quickly made an impact. Through three quarters, Davis has 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche preview, prediction, pick for 1/26: Avs seek to extend win streak
Two weeks ago, there was a lot of teeth-gnashing over the state of the Colorado Avalanche. They had lost seven of eight games and had dropped in the Central Division standings. Now, with two games to go before a nine-day break, Colorado is riding a six-game winning streak and is...
Yardbarker
Streaky Sabres Narrowing Gap In Playoff Race
The Buffalo Sabres recent hot streak has made their dreams of ending their 12-year postseason drought a reality, as the club is within striking distance of an Eastern Conference wild-card spot after a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Former Blues first-rounder Tage Thompson scored his club-leading...
Yardbarker
NHL Trade: Sharks send Nieto and Merkley to the Avs for Kaut and MacDonald
The San Jose Sharks traded forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald. Ryan Boulding: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier on the Kaut: “Martin is a former first-round pick who bolsters our group of young developing forwards at the American Hockey League level.”
Yardbarker
The Statsies: Vancouver dominates Chicago in Tocchet’s first game at the helm
Vancouver opened up the Rick Tocchet era with a resounding 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at home. Granted, this Hawks team was putrid, a team built to lose. Their competition last night was as soft as melted butter on pancakes. But a win is a win, and whether or not that’s a good thing for this team’s future, it’s always nice to see some smiles on the players’ faces after a game.
