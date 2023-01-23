ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Sports Nation

6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

What could the Avalanche do at the trade deadline?

On Wednesday’s edition of "Daily Faceoff Live," Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna were joined by The Athletics’ Peter Baugh who covers the Colorado Avalanche. Peter gives some insight on what trade targets the Avs’ and general manager Joe Sakic might have ahead of the trade deadline. Mike...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on Wednesday. Nieto has 15 points (8 goals and 7 assists) in 40 games with the San Jose Sharks this season. This will be Nieto's...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Trail Blazers Aiming for Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline

Without offering specific targets, Haynes identified those needs as shooting, size and overall depth — as the Blazers have no intention of playing the NBA Draft Lottery. Instead, they seem to be focused on a playoff push. At 22-25, they currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference....
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Bruins & Blues Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The Boston Bruins currently sport a ridiculous 38-5-4 record and are at the top of the NHL by a country mile because of it. Due to this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline and have been linked to several big-name trade targets because of it. With this being a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston, it makes sense that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney is considering all of his options before the Bruins’ postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

NHL Mascot Showdown coming to 2023 All-Star Game

NEW YORK - - The Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival™ at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, a FREE, non-ticketed fan festival from Feb. 2 - 4, will be the site of the eighth NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck as part of 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend festivities. Fourteen Eastern Conference mascots, led by the Florida Panthers' own Stanley C. Panther™, will face 16 Western Conference mascots, including the anticipated debut of the Seattle Kraken's Buoy™, in three days of friendly, but fierce competition.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Twists Ankle Against Spurs on Half-Court Heave

Anthony Davis returned to the basketball court for the first time since December 16 Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers were very happy to have their superstar back, and he very quickly made an impact. Through three quarters, Davis has 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Streaky Sabres Narrowing Gap In Playoff Race

The Buffalo Sabres recent hot streak has made their dreams of ending their 12-year postseason drought a reality, as the club is within striking distance of an Eastern Conference wild-card spot after a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Former Blues first-rounder Tage Thompson scored his club-leading...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Trade: Sharks send Nieto and Merkley to the Avs for Kaut and MacDonald

The San Jose Sharks traded forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald. Ryan Boulding: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier on the Kaut: “Martin is a former first-round pick who bolsters our group of young developing forwards at the American Hockey League level.”
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

The Statsies: Vancouver dominates Chicago in Tocchet’s first game at the helm

Vancouver opened up the Rick Tocchet era with a resounding 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at home. Granted, this Hawks team was putrid, a team built to lose. Their competition last night was as soft as melted butter on pancakes. But a win is a win, and whether or not that’s a good thing for this team’s future, it’s always nice to see some smiles on the players’ faces after a game.
CHICAGO, IL

