The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Doc Rivers was so mad at son-in-law Seth Curry after 32-point performance during Nets-76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, but it was a close call thanks to a dominant performance from Seth Curry. Curry, the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, had 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3P) during the loss against Philadelphia. This was a notable performance for Curry for several reasons.
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Stephen Curry Explains Why He Threw His Mouthpiece After Jordan Poole Didn't Pass Him The Ball
Stephen Curry explained why he threw his mouthpiece after Jordan Poole didn't pass him the ball, as he got ejected for just the third time in his career.
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
LeBron James Looked Absolutely Disappointed While Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Argue On The Bench
LeBron James looked defeated while Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder fought.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection
Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out
Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Forsberg: Six big men for Celtics to consider at trade deadline
If the Boston Celtics make a move before the February NBA trade deadline, they have two rather obvious needs: size to help pace the starting frontcourt of Robert Williams III and Al Horford to the finish line of the regular season, or a big wing who might be able to take some stress off the All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to LeBron James' Monster Night vs. Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went off in the loss to the LA Clippers
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
Lakers: Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold
Let's just get this out of the way right now: there's almost no way that your Los Angeles Lakers and their opponents tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers, would in reality make a trade together. The two teams are more or less bitter nemeses, with the big-money, little-brother Clippers still desperate...
Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration
Steph Curry was ejected late in his Golden State Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night over a mouthpiece toss. Curry’s Warriors were leading 116-114 when teammate Jordan Poole jacked up a 30-foot 3-point attempt. Curry wanted the ball and was upset over Poole’s shot. After the shot attempt, Curry was frustrated... The post Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
Proposed 4-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Clippers, John Collins To Pelicans
This trade gets the Pelicans and Clippers win-now players.
Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion
Jeanie Buss had a heartwarming gesture this week for an ex-Lakers player. Retired former NBA big man Slava Medvedenko was in attendance Monday at the Lakers’ annual All-Access event. During the event, Buss presented Medvedenko with replacement championship rings. Medvedenko, who is from Ukraine, won two rings over his career with the Lakers but recently... The post Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James
Any scorer to help lighten the load for LeBron James is a good one.
