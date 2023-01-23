Read full article on original website
SWAT team arrests accused dog killer after shed standoff: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
A Jefferson man was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog to death five months ago.
Albany police officer suffers minor injuries in arrest after shots fired
ALBANY, Ore. -- A 19-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after an incident that sent a police officer to the hospital with minor injuries, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:20 p.m. on January 25 officers from the Albany Police...
Man killed in car in early-morning N Portland shooting, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on N. Curtis Avenue, said police. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a call of shots fired at 2:26 a.m. at the 6900 block of N. Curtis Ave. Police confirmed to KATU that one man had...
Missing, endangered Sherwood man found
SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 72-year-old man considered endangered because he needs medication for diabetes and is in the early stages of dementia. Lenzie Taylor left his home on Southwest Fitch Court just after 11 a.m. Thursday in...
Albany Police Officer Injured During Incident
ALBANY, Ore. – An Albany police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to a home around 12:20 after a report that 19-year-old Alex Greig had assaulted his girlfriend. When officers arrived, they say shots were fired inside the home and one officer was injured by flying glass.
Court docs: Speeding motorcyclist hit, dragged by trailer for 'some distance'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeffrey Schindler admitted to arresting officers he felt a "bump" when Christopher Heil was hit and killed by his truck in December, say court documents. Heil was killed on December 12th at SE 153rd and Division. Authorities say Heil was speeding nearly 100 miles per hour with another motorcyclist when he crashed into Schindler's Dodge Durango that was towing a trailer. Heil was dragged by the trailer for "some distance" and died at the scene.
Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem
Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
Police identify man shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the 19-year-old who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Thursday. The medical examiner ruled that Dazani S. Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, died from a gunshot wound, and that his death was a homicide. The shooting took place...
Suspected impaired driver, passengers injured after crashing into creek
Four people, including the driver who is accused of driving while impaired, crashed down an embankment and into Boulder Creek Thursday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
Pedestrian injured in Northeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. It happened a little after 7 p.m. near Northeast 132nd Avenue and Halsey Street. Portland Fire and Rescue said a pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing 132nd. They were taken to the hospital, but...
Final Mount Tabor arson teen detained by police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wayne Chen, one of the three teens indicted on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park, turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning. Chen, 18, is listed as having been booked into Multnomah County Jail at 3:22 a.m. and released...
Police arrest 36-year-old driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in SE Portland in December
Police arrested 36-year-old Jeffery Schindler in the crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland in December, police said. The motorcyclist was identified as Christopher Heil, 31.
Clackamas County attempted murder suspect arrested in Milwaukie
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an attempted murder suspect on the run for two weeks. Deputies first responded Jan. 10 around 8:45 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 9900 block of SE Talbert Street in Clackamas. Shortly after responding, deputies made contact with the 51-year-old victim who was being treated for serious injuries.
Portland Police arrest hit-and-run suspect accused of killing motorcyclist in crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 36-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning for a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist back in mid-December. Jeffrey Schindler was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of failure to perform the duty of a driver (resulting in serious injury or death). The charge...
Pedestrian struck and killed on Southeast Powell Boulevard
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Powell Boulevard late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at about 10:15 p.m. to Powell at Southwest Foster Road. The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and...
Central Precinct officers recover fentanyl, crystal meth from stolen car in SW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore, — Portland Police seized five pounds of fentanyl and four pounds of crystal meth from a stolen car Monday night. Police say officers from Central Precinct found the stolen car at a parking garage off Southwest Morrison Street. The fentanyl was packaged in several zip-loc style bags.
Beaverton police officer in running for national award after rescuing man from burning car
A Beaverton Police Officer is up for a national award after he pulled a driver out of a burning car. On August 30, 2022, Beaverton Police Officer Nicholas Jacobs was responding to the scene of a roll-over car crash near SW Hocken Avenue and SW Jenkins Road. The driver was...
Lake Oswego Police seek ID on pregnant theft suspect
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The Lake Oswego Police are reaching out to the public for help identifying a female suspect in incidents of theft and criminal mischief. Police say the woman was last seen in or around Lake Oswego Senior High School, and she is wanted in connection to unlawful entry of a vehicle, ID theft, theft in the second degree, and criminal mischief.
Teen receives 7-year sentence for 2021 Salem shooting
A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in a 2021 shooting in Salem, the Marion County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
