Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
Steuben County issues warning after some fall victim to EBT card scam
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County officials are warning residents of a scam making its way around that targets those with EBT cards. The Steuben County Department of Social Services announced that on Jan. 23, it received several calls from people in the community saying they got texts claiming their EBT cards had been […]
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
Public comment encouraged at upcoming NYSEG forums
SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- Residents throughout the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes will have an opportunity to share any issues they may be having with NYSEG during a number of upcoming virtual and in-person forums. Tompkins County is reminding residents that the New York State Department of Public Service will be hosting the forums on alleged delayed or erroneous billing, delayed or inaccurate meter reading, and customer service problems affecting customers of New York State Electric & Gas Corporation and Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation.
NYS Troopers make two major arrests
Arrest made in Wellsville-Scio-Bolivar burglaries and Amity home invasion. Residents of Allegany county can breath a sign of relief that two major criminals are now behind bars and facing multiple felony charges. The arrest came on January 24th, 2023 but for crimes committed as late as August 2022. Jeremiah D...
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Lia Dove
Lia Dove is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Dove has violated the terms of her probation. Dove was convicted of grand larceny. Dove is 39 years old. Dove has brown hair and blue eyes. Dove is 5’4″tall and weighs 160 pounds. The last known address...
Elmira Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man plead guilty to manslaughter stemming from a car accident back in 2022. Jonathan Roberts, 32, of Elmira, pled guilty to Manslaughter in the Tompkins County court on Friday. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, the other charges include Reckless Driving, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Incident Without Reporting.
Addison man arrested for Horseheads rape
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- New York State Police out of the Horseheads barracks have arrested a 26-year-old Addison man for first degree rape after investigating an alleged sexual assault in Horseheads on Monday, January 23rd. Chevis Sargent has been arraigned in the Town of Horseheads Court and remanded to the...
Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
Town of Victor to appeal Eastview Mall court ruling
The decision to appeal, Supervisor Jack Marren says, came following a closed-door meeting with the town board earlier this week, with a sense of urgency.
Human Trafficking Prevention Training program highlights the dangerous threat, locally
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Human trafficking is a problem, internationally, and locally. Catholic Charities of Chemung & Schuyler organized a human trafficking prevention training program to teach people how to protect themselves against the dangerous threat. "It definitely looks different than what people think it might look like,” said...
Addison man arrested on rape charge
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have reported the arrest of an Addison man after an event that took place on Monday. According to police, 26-year-old Chevis G. Sargent, of Addison was arrested and charged with Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a […]
Catt. County man facing 38 counts of failure to provide sustenance to an animal
A Franklinville man faces multiple charges after the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office investigated a dead cow complaint.
Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
MCSO: Henrietta man arrested for robbing 2 food delivery drivers at same address
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two food delivery drivers in the same night, at the same address, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Tuesday. At around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a male victim told MCSO he was delivering food to the 1400 block of Lehigh Station Road, […]
Ithaca man sentenced to 26 years in U.S. District Court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is sentenced in United States District Court. 32-year-old Remanu Phillips will serve 26 years and 8 months in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to producing two videos of himself sexually abusing a child on two separate days in June of 2019. Phillips further admitted to transferring the videos from his phone to a desktop computer, where they were recovered by law enforcement. Phillips will also serve a 30-year term of supervised release when he gets out of prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Arrest made in murder of 1-year-old in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police will announce charges Thursday afternoon in the arrest of the murder of a baby boy. This is a developing story. News10NBC will livestream the press conference live at 4 p.m. Watch below:
Police background check loopholes, lack of oversight. What a Spotlight PA investigation into one tiny borough's scandal tells us
Last June, the tiny borough of Tioga, Pennsylvania, hired the police officer who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 as he played with a toy gun in a park in Cleveland, Ohio. Timothy Loehmann was not criminally charged for shooting the boy. But when the Tioga community heard Loehmann had been hired to be the town's police officer, their outcry led him to withdraw his application.
