LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain will become a little more scattered through the day before it all makes a transition back to snow tonight. These showers will keep sweeping through the region today. There will be breaks since the shower activity will be mainly scattered. It keeps everything pretty wet and messy through the evening hours. We could top out in the 40s and 50s before another push of cold air sinks into the region.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO