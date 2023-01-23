Read full article on original website
Bozeman mayor highlights accomplishments, challenges for city
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus delivered the state of the city address Tuesday night. Andrus shared details on the growth of the city, a strong and recovering economy and lower unemployment rate. Bozeman’s population grew nearly 43% in the last 13 years, making it the fourth largest...
Bozeman park moves forward with water feature project
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A project to add a new water feature at Story Mill Park in Bozeman is moving forward. Bozeman City Commissioners signed off on a plan that allows the Trust for Public Land to provide $155,000 toward a new splash pad. The city expects to contribute $350,000...
Discussions have stopped for paid parking in downtown Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Heavy discussions about implementing paid parking in downtown Bozeman are coming to an end. Commissioners held a work session during the city commission meeting to discuss whether to move forward with implementing paid parking. After a presentation, questions from the city commissioners and public comment, officials...
Bozeman mayor presents state of the city address
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus presented her state of the city address during Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting. Andrus gave an overview of the accomplishments and the challenges Bozeman faced last year. Some of the accomplishments Andrus highlighted were the opening of the Bozeman Public Safety...
Year-end market review shows Gallatin Co. housing normalizing
MISSOULA, Mont. — The housing market in Gallatin County is beginning to normalize, according to the Gallatin Association of Realtors 2022 end of the year market review. Federal interest rate hikes left mortgage rates rising and home buying slowing down. "We're seeing an increase in the number of days...
Museum of the Rockies welcomes 2 new exhibits
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Museum of the Rockies will celebrate the opening of two new exhibits this Saturday. New exhibits include Under the Artic: Digging into Permafrost and Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross. Attendees are invited to wear their favorite Marvel superhero costume. The celebration runs from 9...
MSU School of Art to host reception this Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new interdisciplinary exhibit featuring the work of artists from across Montana State University will open with a reception this Thursday. The reception takes place at Cheever Hall starting at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The exhibit will remain on display...
Ordinance aims to block parking around popular Pine Creek concert venue
LIVINGSTON, Mont. — The Park County Commission Tuesday morning considered an ordinance that would outlaw parking on certain roads around Pine Creek Lodge. The measure, if passed, would put the popular concert venue and hotel out of business, its owners said. The venue doesn’t have a parking lot, so almost everyone who attends a show there parks on the surrounding roads.
Gallatin Co. Sheriff SAR responds to injured snowmobiler on Buck Ridge Trail
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews responded to an injured snowmobiler on Buck Ridge Trail. The call came into dispatch just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. The snowmobiler sustained a leg injury. Rescue crews responded to the scene with a rescue sled and medically assessed...
Bozeman Fire Department responds to a single vehicle rollover
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Truck 3 is on scene at a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and Warbler Way. There is no further information at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department released the following information:
2 Bozeman bars closed, being put up for sale
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two downtown Bozeman bars are closing permanently and being put up for sale. The El Camino and the Kitty Warren Social Club are both located at 211 E. Main St. Both bars will be up for sale next week. Both businesses were being cleaned out on...
Gallatin Co. SAR crews respond to injured snowmobiler on Madison Arm Trail
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to an injured snowmobiler on the Madison Arm trail Tuesday morning. The call came in to the West Yellowstone Dispatch Center just after 11 a.m. The snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree. The patient was complaining of...
Jefferson Co. fugitive in custody
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. Jefferson County Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol declared a shelter in place while they attempt to locate a fugitive who has warrants for kidnapping and strangulation. The individual...
Attorney withdraws death penalty in West Yellowstone homicide case
MISSOULA, Mont. — Audrey Cromwell, Gallatin County Attorney, withdrew a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the Patricia Batts case. Batts is charged with the deliberate homicide of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex Hurley, in West Yellowstone in 2020. She is also charged with aggravated kidnapping,...
Winter storm to bring travel impacts, arctic cold
WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday night through Saturday morning for Gallatin County. Total possible snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches at lower elevations, and 8 to 14 inches in the mountains. Occasional snow showers will remain in the forecast today. No significant accumulation is expected, but roads will be slick...
Gallatin girls basketball looks to knock off crosstown rival Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The biggest rivalry in Gallatin County is just a few hours away as Gallatin High girls basketball is hitting the hardwood to take on crosstown rival Bozeman High. In this rivalry there is no love, only respect. “It’s not so much hatred or anything,” senior Jaeli...
