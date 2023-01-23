Read full article on original website
Related
Darby Allin and Sting get a shocking assist from a surprise AEW star on Dynamite
When Darby Allin has a strap in AEW, you just know he’s going to defend it like a proper fighting champion should. Currently in his second reign with the TNT Championship, Allin has defended the title three times since he won it in his home state of Washington before the final Dynamite of January, with […] The post Darby Allin and Sting get a shocking assist from a surprise AEW star on Dynamite appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight officially finalized with new date
Headline maker Jake Paul and budding star Tommy Fury, younger half-brother of boxing all-time great Tyson Fury, will officially clash Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. The long-anticipated bout was originally scheduled a day earlier before being moved to that Sunday. There will likely be plenty of verbal jabs and controversy […] The post Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight officially finalized with new date appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0