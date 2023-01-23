GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person is accused of pepper-spraying an employee at a Kohl’s store in Gastonia before taking off with $80,000 worth of jewelry last week, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Kohl’s on E. Franklin Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Jan. 17. Investigators […]

GASTONIA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO