Read full article on original website
Related
Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
brproud.com
8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.
WAPT
First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
WAPT
Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness
JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
Tate Reeves Faces Uphill Battle to Re-Election as Mississippi Governor
Democrats are eyeing Mississippi for a potentially shocking upset in a gubernatorial race. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves entered his fourth year in office with an unusually low approval rating for an incumbent Republican in a dark red state.
mageenews.com
Do not judge other people
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
WLOX
Texas man arrested for trafficking over 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Texas man was arrested for tracking over 10,000 pills consisting of fentanyl in Mississippi. According to the Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett, Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, January 18. On April 25, 2022, a...
WLBT
Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, but patients in Mississippi still aren’t able to access the product. That could all change this week when marijuana is set to hit dispensary shelves. Shop owners and their patients...
State investigating after horses shot, killed in Mississippi counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
Democrats see Mississippi governor’s race as ripe for an upset
Democrats in Mississippi are feeling optimistic that their party will be able to oust Gov. Tate Reeves (R) from the governor’s mansion this fall after Democrat Brandon Presley’s recent entry in the race. Reeves has suffered from low approval ratings and has been name-checked at times in the state’s long-running welfare scandal, but the governorship…
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot increases to $555,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has increased to $555,000 for Thursday night’s drawing. This is the second-largest top prize ever in the game. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot had been set at $550,000 after no player matched all five numbers in the Tuesday drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials increased the prize by […]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
wgno.com
Tornado Warning in effect for select parishes until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday
We continue to monitor the storm heading east through Louisiana toward the Amite area of Tangipahoa Parish from the west. The west-central area of the parish remains under a Tornado Warning until 11:15 p.m. Other areas now under the warning include:. Jefferson Parish. St. Charles Parish. St. Tammany Parish. Southwest...
kicks96news.com
Medical Marijuana Cards Activated As Dispensaries Prepare to Open
With dispensaries across Mississippi getting ready to start selling medical marijuana, people who’ve been approved to buy it will be ready. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says the Department of Health has activated the ID cards that patients will use. About 1,850 patients have received ID cards. MCPA expects the dispensaries to open one-by-one with a limited selection of products. The state has licensed 163 dispensaries in 32 counties.
Four Mississippi groups honored for community impact
Mississippi State is honoring four outreach projects with the university’s fifth annual Community Engagement Awards. Winners for 2022 were awarded in three categories, including community-engaged service; scholarship of engagement; and community-engaged teaching and learning. Winning projects receive $3,000, and honorable mention projects receive $750 to further their engagements. The...
MDOT leader talks $700M infrastructure funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi received over $700 million from the federal government in October to put towards the state’s roads, bridges and highways. With contributions from Congress and the state Legislature, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has the largest budget in its history with over $1.4 billion. MDOT Executive Director Brad White says […]
Comments / 0