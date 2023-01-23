Read full article on original website
State Capitol gets a serious look at hunger in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hunger and malnutrition are two of the biggest health problems in West Virginia but today at the State Capitol, there were efforts to address it. In fact, this issue is so dire, it is getting attention from the very top of state government. Dozens of...
Attorney General Jason Miyares releases full report on Virginia Parole Board investigation
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Attorney General Jason Miyares released a 69-page report on Wednesday unpacking scathing allegations against the former Virginia Parole Board after a year-long investigation, but he said it’s too late to charge the chairwoman at the center of the controversy. Governor Glenn Youngkin asked for the...
Tracking tool collecting location data for use by marketing firms, law enforcement, including Virginia State Police
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is one of several law enforcement agencies across the country making use of a Loudon County-based tracking tool that allows authorities to examine location data collected through applications on citizens’ phones. Fog Data Science is the company behind Fog...
Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate. Democrats and Republicans voted against and for the bill introduced by state Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George), who told his colleagues Tuesday he wished he had a better reason for bringing the measure forward.
Pinpoint Weather: Chilly Friday, milder Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Another chilly day is in store for Southwest and Central Virginia. However, it won’t be as blustery outside. It will be a breezy and cold start to Friday with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. An area of high pressure will build into the region, resulting in drier weather. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine as the day continues with afternoon highs reaching the mid-30s and mid-40s.
Pinpoint Weather: Windy Thursday with mountain snow
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Hold on to your hats! Chilly, blustery winds are in the forecast for this Thursday in Southwest and Central Virginia. Winds have picked up following Wednesday’s storm system. Gusts will range from 25 – 40 mph with higher speeds possible at higher elevations. Make sure to secure/tether down any loose outdoor objects, like decorations or trash bins. These winds may bring down loose or dead tree limbs, so isolated power outages cannot be ruled out.
Pinpoint Weather: Rainy Wednesday, icy glaze possible
Today was a lovely, sunny day with temperatures above normal and a light breeze. That will not be the case Wednesday. A storm complex, currently well west and south of Virginia, will impact our area by sunrise. The advent of the event will be a mix of rain, some snow...
Pinpoint Weather: Cold rain, some wintry mix Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A storm system will bring cold rain and areas of wintry mix to Southwest and Central Virginia this Wednesday. A storm system will move through the Midwestern U.S. Wednesday. Southwesterly flow ahead of this system will bring moisture to Southwest and Central Virginia, allowing cold rain to fall across the region during the day. Overall, rainfall totals are estimated to be between 0.25 – 1.00″.
