Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
VA aims to connect homeless veterans with housing as volunteers conduct yearly survey
MISSOULA, Mont. — A nationwide effort is underway to count the homeless population and connect them with the resources they need. Community groups in Montana showed up in Helena and other cities to survey the homeless, pass out gift cards and direct people to services. The goal is to...
NBCMontana
American Lung Association releases State of Tobacco Control report
MISSOULA, Mont. — The American Lung Association just released its 21st annual State of Tobacco Control report. According to the report, Montana scored high in some areas, receiving an 'A' for smoke-free workplace laws and a 'B' for access to services so people can quit tobacco. However, funding for...
The Impact of Heavy Snow and Ice on Montana’s Winter Fish Kills
Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Fish that thrive in shallow ponds and lakes might tell you that it is. It has been a pretty tough Montana winter so far. The long-term gains we hope for are plentiful water supplies in our lakes and rivers and reduced fire dangers this summer. And while thick ice and steady snow cover can create excellent ice fishing conditions, they can put additional strain fish on fish populations in waters that are prone to winter kill.
NBCMontana
Gianforte delivers second State of the State
HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte leaned into Chamber of Commerce-style conservatism as he delivered his second State of the State address Wednesday evening, emphasizing his efforts on tax cuts and deregulation while giving red-meat social issues comparatively glancing mention. Looking ahead, Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years...
EPA Urging Montanans to ‘Test Your Nest’ for Radioactive Gas
The US Environmental Protection Agency announced a radon awareness campaign this week with the catchy slogan "Test Your Nest." Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally in the soil and rocks as they decay. Radon is very common in the West, especially in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, the Dakotas, and Montana.
8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?
Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
NBCMontana
Gianforte emphasizes job growth in State of the State address
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Helena Wednesday night, Gov. Greg Gianforte delivered his second State of the State address before a joint session of the Montana Legislature. One of the major talking points was the economy. The governor talked about the state's budget surplus and legislation he supports to put...
Montanans v. Snow Blowers, Two Terrifying Tales
There is another winter storm forecasted to come through Western Montana very soon. This would be a good time to remind people about the issues and the dangers that can happen when a person uses a a snow blower. Snow Blowers Can Be Dangerous in Montana Winters. My grandmother was...
Whitefish Pilot
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
Montana jobless rate hits record low as employers struggle to find help
Rocky Mountain College accounting professor Cedric Snelling said that staffing shortages and record unemployment as a pair actually make a lot of sense.
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
NBCMontana
Montana VA celebrates anniversary of David J. Thatcher VA Clinic with open house
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana VA Health Care System invites Montana veterans and their families to celebrate the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic's first anniversary in Missoula on Feb. 3. Veterans and their families can enroll in VA healthcare, learn about healthcare programs such as the Promise to Address...
NBCMontana
Montana receives over $6 million grant from U.S. Department of Justice
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Justice awarded $606,296 to the state of Montana to help fund agencies and organizations that support youth and families. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced the grant on Wednesday. The following was sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice:. U.S. Attorney Jesse...
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
Montana Why Are You Searching This The Most? I Blame Grandmothers
When I think the people of Montana can't surprise me anymore, a recent "most searched" web rank is published, and we sit at the top for this searched culinary creation. As I stumbled across the following information on some of Montanan's web search habits, I thought, "there have to be a million better things to search for in this state". Just off the top of my head things like:
NBCMontana
Oh deer! Herd of elk strands itself between a neighborhood and a highway
SALT LAKE CITY (TND) — There was heavy traffic on a Utah highway but that's not necessarily news. That drivers could see a herd of elk on the side of the road was rather unusual. The Utah Highway Patrol spent much of Thursday closely monitoring that herd of elk.
NBCMontana
Flathead Lake campsites booking fast for summer
MISSOULA, Mont. — A local radio DJ is gaining traction on social media after he expressed frustration about campsite reservations on Flathead Lake. We did our own research to find out what’s going on. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks allows reservations to be booked six months out for...
The Best Celebrity Sightings in Montana During 2022
People all over love coming to Montana to either vacation or get away from the big cities, and celebrities are no different. Montana is where tourists come to relax and enjoy the iconic beauty the state has to offer. People love coming to Montana to escape whatever might ail them. Celebrities are the same. High-profile athletes, politicians, and stars come to Montana to shoot films or TV shows, buy a part-time home or ski the slopes.
NBCMontana
Groups unveil suite of legislative proposals at ‘Elk Camp at the Capitol’
HELENA, Mont. — A coalition of hunters, landowners, outfitters and policymakers unveiled a suite of hunting-centric legislative proposals Tuesday in Helena during an event dubbed “Elk Camp at the Capitol” that drew more than 100 participants. The event was organized by the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition,...
NBCMontana
Montana sets record job growth in December
MISSOULA, Mont. — New numbers show Montana's workforce set more records in December. The Bureau of Labor Statistics published new job figures that show the Treasure State is doing well. Montana's unemployment fell to 2.8%, putting the total employment and labor force at an all-time high. Total employment rose...
Comments / 0