Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
How Maine’s Landscape Inspired The Creation Of Planet In Avatar 2
According to WMTW, Eric Saindon who is originally from Gorham, Maine received very exciting news. He has been nominated for an Oscar for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." This would be Eric's very third nomination for visual effects, as the article states. Eric says that the geography...
Maine Meteorologist Calls Out These Specific Types of Winter Drivers
No doubt we've all dealt with idiot drivers like this (and probably occasionally been these idiot drivers, especially toward left lane campers) whether it's been during winter or summer. Bumper riders. Tailgate drivers. Or, as one Mainer put it, "bumper-skitching." But it's next level when it happens during winter because...
Applications Now Accepted for the 2023 Maine Moose Permit Lottery
The application period is now open for the 2023 Moose Permit Lottery. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is now accepting applications for the 2023 Moose Permit Lottery. You have until, May 15 to apply. Applications are only being accepted online. Once completed, you'll receive a confirmation email indicating that you successfully entered.
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: Maine Maple Sunday Weekend Is Coming In March
This is a great way to kick of the spring of 2023!. Usually held on the fourth Sunday in March, Maine Maple Sunday, is a long-standing tradition where Maine’s Maple producers open their doors to their sweet operations for a day of educational demonstrations, sugarbush tours, games, treats, music, fun family activities, and samplings of syrup and other great maple products.
Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.
They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
Do You Know the Difference Between A Snowstorm and A Blizzard?
Sometimes things just aren't as they seem... All my life until today, I always thought the terms "snowstorm" and "blizzard" were basically interchangeable. I never gave it a second thought. I just assumed blizzard was the smart people way for saying the snow was just downright awful. As it turns out, they are very different things.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Storm Clean-Up Leads To ‘Tweet’ Rescue In Dover-Foxcroft Driveway
While almost everyone in the state had one mother of a clean-up following the storm that blew through Maine Sunday night, there was one man in Dover-Foxcroft who got a wee, little gift in the midst of all that snow removal. To set the scene, Bill Siemerling was out, as...
Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’
Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
Maine Marijuana Scams Could Cause Victims Money to Go Up In Smoke
The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about marijuana scams that could take your money and/or deliver questionable products. Scam artists are diabolically brilliant about their scams and the latest, involving phony online marijuana dispensaries, is no exception. Why would you buy marijuana online, you ask? There are dispensaries practically on every corner. But that's the brilliant part of this scheme - the phony sites are labeled as local. So, unless you really check into them, you might think that you're buying from a business in your community.
The Davisson Brothers Band Show Home State Pride in ‘Mountain High’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
The Davisson Brothers Band’s Chris Davisson didn’t have to go far for the video shoot for the band’s new single “Mountain High.”. “The majority of it was filmed in my backyard,” the proud West Virginian explains during a recent interview with Taste of Country of the place he has called home for the past ten years. “I've got a little piece of property there. So, I ended up filming it behind my house.”
