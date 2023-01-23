Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Proposals to deal with rising juvenile crimes in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A committee appointed by Tennessee lawmakers has come out with some recommendations to tackle juvenile crimes. Lawmakers appointed the Committee on Juvenile Justice last summer. They were looking for ways to deal with rising juvenile crimes in Tennessee. Here are the ideas they came up...
WDEF
Gov. Kemp Announces Plan to Fully Fund HOPE Scholarship
GEORGIA (WDEF) – $61.5 million dollars of Governor Kemp’s budget proposal will be dedicated to revamping the Georgia HOPE Scholarship. For the past decade, the HOPE scholarship has only covered around 60% of a student’s college tuition. Through Kemp’s proposal, students will receive even more help.
WDEF
TBI Announces Two Wanted Fugitives
TENNESSEE (WDEF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced two wanted fugitives. Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson escaped from jail on Thursday. TBI said the men were being held at the Southwest Virgina Regional Jail Authority. They are wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the local...
WDEF
State of emergency declared over Atlanta ‘Cop City’ protest
ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency, giving him the option of calling in the Georgia National Guard to help “subdue riot and unlawful assembly.”. The declaration lets the Republican governor call up to 1,000 Guard members over the next 15 days. A...
WDEF
Tennessee Kicks off Girl Scout Cookie Season with New Flavor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Girl Scouts Cookies will be available for purchase soon, while introducing a new flavor. Raspberry Rally is the name of the new cookie flavor. The Girl Scouts’ new cookie will be available starting February 27. Plan ahead, because this cookie is only available online.
