Ashland, KY

Kentucky man convicted of owning thousands of child porn images

By Amanda Barber
 4 days ago

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — A Kentucky man was convicted in relation to owning nearly 750,000 child pornography photos that he attempted to hide in hollow containers disguised as books.

Adam F. Childers, of Ashland, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday, Jan. 13, for distributing and possessing child pornography. Childers, 70, was arrested in October 2020.

According to court testimony, Childers distributed multiple images of child pornography via a file-sharing network.

Authorities said they later searched Childers’ home and found, for decades, he obtained various forms of media with child pornography. Court records show the media included 1970s magazines, binders of printed photos, multiple disks, seven hard drives, and a computer.

Court records stated Childers owned “hundreds of thousands of images and videos of child pornography, [including] depictions of minors under the age of 12 engaged in sexually explicit activity.”

He will be sentenced on May 8 and faces up to 20 years in prison per each conviction count.

