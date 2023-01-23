Police shoot, kill man suspected in Oregon armed robbery

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police officers shot and killed a 27-year-old man after responding to reports of an alleged armed robbery and carjacking Monday in a Walmart parking lot in Salem, Oregon, state police said.

Police responding to the initial calls at about 9 a.m. then received information that the man, later identified as Michael Compton, had allegedly tried unsuccessfully to steal another vehicle in a different parking lot before fleeing on foot, Oregon State Police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Responding officers chased Compton to an auto parts store parking lot where police said a “confrontation ensued” and Compton fired at least once at officers, hitting a patrol vehicle’s windshield, police said. Officers also fired, police said, and Compton was stuck and died at the scene.

No officers or other people were injured, police said. State police said a handgun was found underneath Compton and a loaded magazine was in his pocket.

Salem police officers Justin Carney, Kristy Fitzpatrick, Reece Mathis, Adam Waite and Robert Acosta were described as being “involved in the incident.”

The officers are now on standard paid administrative leave. Oregon State Police are investigating.