25newsnow.com
United for Peace: What Peoria’s shooting data says about community violence
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At a glance, all of Peoria’s shooting data shows a downward trend. Shooting incidents, shooting victims, and murders by guns are all down by at least 26%. Zooming out, 2022 isn’t so favorable compared to the past five years. From 2018 to the present,...
25newsnow.com
Juvenile arrested for gun offenses after fleeing officers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old is in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center after fleeing officers and allegedly discarding a weapon. Peoria Police say the 15-year-old and another juvenile were approached by officers in the 300 block of East Ravine when they ran. Both were apprehended after a...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teen arrested for possession of handgun
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a teen on gun-related charges Wednesday. The 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21 and obstructing/resisting police. Officers initially approached two juveniles near Ravine and Peoria Avenues at approximately 5:40 p.m....
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police arrest juveniles in two separate cases
PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles were arrested in two separate incidents in Peoria within the past 24 hours. Police say a 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday at around 5:40 P.M. in the area of East Ravine and North Peoria Avenues on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Handgun Under 21, and Obstructing/Resisting Police.
1470 WMBD
Second suspect in November murder arrested; others arrested during traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have long said they believed more than one person was possibly responsible for a fatal shooting last November. Now, they say, a second suspect is in custody. Police say an 18-year-old they did not identify was arrested Thursday night on First-Degree Murder and other...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Person in custody in Planned Parenthood arson investigation, formally charged by feds
PEORIA, Ill. – A suspect is now in custody for a recent fire at Planned Parenthood of Peoria. Tyler Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, was arrested Tuesday by Peoria Police. He was charged Wednesday by federal prosecutors with the federal equivalent of an Aggravated Arson charge, “Malicious Use of Fire and an Explosive to Damage, and Attempt to Damage, Property Used In and Affecting Interstate Commerce.”
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington Normal NAACP responds to death of Tyre Nichols
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP is sharing its reaction to the death of Tyre Nichols. He died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on January 7. Attorney Ben Crump is representing Nichol’s family. Previously, Crump represented the family of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery,...
wcbu.org
FBI: Peoria Planned Parenthood arson suspect in custody
A suspect in this month's arson fire at the Peoria Planned Parenthood is in custody. FBI Springfield spokeswoman Rebecca Cramblit confirms a suspect was arrested by Peoria police officers. "FBI Springfield will file a complaint to formally arrest him on federal charges today," she said. Cramblit declined to release the...
Central Illinois Proud
Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
1470 WMBD
Man charged with Grooming, woman charged with Burglary, in separate grand jury cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met this week, and filed charges in a number of cases. Among them, Aaron Cornwell (pictured above), 30, was charged with a Class-4 Felony count of Grooming. The indictment accuses Cornwell — who was originally arrested December 14th — of trying to start a sexual relationship with someone believed to be a child named “Emma” last November 28th. Cornwell was trying to do that via an internet profile.
25newsnow.com
Bar owner sentenced to 30 days jail, conditional discharge following 2020 East Peoria hit-and-run
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria bar owner has been sentenced to jail for hitting a woman with his car and leaving the scene at a casino three years ago. Martin Walgenbach was sentenced to 30 days in jail starting March 3 - giving him time to get his medications approved in the Tazewell County Jail.
Central Illinois Proud
Planned Parenthood arson suspect has extensive criminal history
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe man accused of the Planned Parenthood arson in Peoria on January 15 has an extensive criminal history dating back 20 years, court and jail records show. Tyler Massengill has been arrested more than 25 times in Peoria County. Peoria County court records show...
Central Illinois Proud
WATCH: The many mugshots of Tyler Massengill
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man charged with being the Planned Parenthood arsonist has a lengthy rap-sheet and the mugshots to prove it. Peoria County court records show Massengill is on probation for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to a residence. He also served time in prison for theft in 2016.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights Police arrest suspect in shots fired call
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Police Deputy Chief Chris Ahart confirms the name of the person arrested in connection with a Tuesday call for shots being fired in the 3900 block of North Illinois. Benjamin A. Ely, 21, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon,...
25newsnow.com
Police: 14-year-old arrested for possessing a stolen motor vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old was arrested and released into the custody of his mother for allegedly possessing a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say they responded at around 1:28 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of East Virginia for a single-vehicle crash that severed a utility pole from its base.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Arrest after shooting reported in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Peoria Heights are now saying one person is in custody in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday. Peoria County Jail records indicate Benjamin Ely, 21, Peoria Heights, is facing five different felony weapons-related charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge, Possession of a Firearm with No Valid FOID card, Possession of Ammunition with No FOID Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
1470 WMBD
Man, indicted for murder, now charged in third separate case
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged with one of the city’s homicides from last year, has been indicted by a grand jury for the third time in the last month on separate cases. This time, a grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of Home Invasion, and single...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home damaged by fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — The cause of a fire in Peoria overnight remains under investigation. The fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday at a home near the corner of W. Millman and S. Blaine Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the...
Central Illinois Proud
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public …. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central …. Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central Illinois. On...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
