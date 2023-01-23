Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Head of Hattiesburg’s Parks & Rec announces retirement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Director Chris McGee will retire Friday after. “My time working for the City of Hattiesburg has been tremendously rewarding, from making great strides in programming offerings to working alongside our community partners to expand our public facilities,” said McGee. “Our city is experiencing a lot of momentum, and I’m proud to have played a role in it.”
usm.edu
Southern Miss School of Music Celebrates the Life of Denny Behm
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Music will host festivities celebrating the life of beloved horn professor, Dennis “Denny” Behm, Feb. 3-5 with multiple events in and around the School of Music on the Hattiesburg campus. Dubbed “Hornfest,” the events will culminate in a recital performance...
WDAM-TV
PCS names Jimmy Messer as next Head of School
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School’s search for their next Head of School has come to an end as the Board of Trustees announced the hiring of Jimmy Messer. Messer is joining PCS after coming from Jackson Academy as their Associate Head of School, where he showed leadership...
usm.edu
USM Alumna Perseveres to Become Superintendent of Mississippi’s Top School District
From grocery store cashier to school superintendent, Talia Lock rode her runaway dreams right through every brick wall that life threw in her path. The nameplate on her office door says: “Dr. Talia Lock,” a title earned from a mixture of unwavering support, good timing, and remarkable grit.
usm.edu
Science and Music Focus on Vocal Health Theme for Symposium at USM Feb. 3-4
The University of Southern Mississippi USM) School of Music will combine the science of voice and the art of performance when it hosts the bi-annual Dr. Robert H. McCrary Vocal Arts and Science Symposium at its Hattiesburg campus Feb. 3-4. The symposium is open to members of the National Associations of Teachers of Singing (NATS), the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA), private studio teachers, professional singers and speakers, K-12 teachers, choir members/directors, students and all who have an interest in the vocal arts and the science of the voice.
‘Jesus loves me’: Mississippi school mask policy changed after legal challenge
A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.”
usm.edu
Spring 2023 Philosophy and Religion Online Forum Series Begins Feb. 17
The Philosophy and Religion Online Forum Series returns for the Spring 2023 semester at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) beginning Feb. 17 at noon with Durham University Assistant Professor of Philosophy Dr. Aness Kim Webster presenting “Disability, Impairment and Marginalized Function.”. Dr. Webster’s presentation and all Spring 2023...
WDAM-TV
Perkins, other sheriffs support county radar bill
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi sheriffs are hoping state lawmakers will enact new legislation to let them to use radar on county roads. House Bill 42 is making its way through the Legislature and it has the support of Covington County sheriff Darrell Perkins. It would allow deputies to use...
sm2media.com
Locals express concern with Serengeti Springs Waterpark
While the city of Hattiesburg collectively expressed their excitement for the Hattiesburg Zoo’s Serengeti Springs waterpark that is scheduled to open this summer, some residents and business owners have conveyed their concern with the traffic and parking situation that comes with the fun. The future site of the water...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
usm.edu
New USM Lab Partners with National Lab for Health Assessments
The new Sports Medicine and Community Health (SMaCH) Lab at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has launched a partnership with national testing aggregator Fitnescity to utilize the expertise both entities can provide for wellness assessments. “The initial partnership with Fitnescity is a way to leverage University resources for the...
Ole Miss expected to host late-blooming, 2023 Lawrence County standout Jonathan Davis today and Thursday
Ole Miss is expected to host 2023 defensive lineman Jonathan Davis on Wednesday and Thursday prior to next week's National Signing Day. Davis, out of Lawrence County (Miss.) High School, is a late bloomer of sorts, whose recruitment has taken off over the last month or so. The 6-6, 305-pounder...
usm.edu
USM Doctoral Graduate Chosen to Present Marine Research at Prestigious Symposium
Dark secrets often lie beneath the vast seas. So too reside communities of bacteria that pique the interest of recent University of Southern Mississippi (USM) doctoral graduate Rachel Mugge. Mugge, who completed her doctorate last month, experienced a unique opportunity to share her research on marine biofilms during the DARPA...
State investigating after horses shot, killed in Mississippi counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
Hattiesburg attorney found guilty of impersonation, harassment
HATTIESURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg attorney was found guilty of impersonating another person online and harassment via the telephone. Pine Belt News reported Brandon Brooks was convicted of the crimes last week and ordered to pay $3,5000 in restitution to Chris P. Lott. Prosecutors said Brooks used Lott’s name to create a fake account. According […]
WDAM-TV
New candidate throws name into the mix for Perry Co. sheriff
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Could there be a new sheriff in town?. Jacob Garner, who currently works with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, has announced his intentions to run for Perry County sheriff. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to become the sheriff of Perry County,” said...
impact601.com
Jones County Sheriff's Department receives game-changing donation
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has received an anonymous donation that Sheriff Joe Berlin is calling a, "game changer." The department on Friday received the anonymous donation of twenty-five Safe Life Defense Level IIIA+ ballistic vests. The ballistic vests cost $606.87 each for a total cost of $15,171.75. “We...
WDAM-TV
Commercial burglary suspect in custody
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 37-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a break-in at Hattiesburg High School. Hattiesburg police arrested Justin Vanzant and charged him with one count of commercial burglary in connection with a Jan. 21 break-in at HHS in the 300 block of North Hutchinson Avenue.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges
On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
