The University of Southern Mississippi USM) School of Music will combine the science of voice and the art of performance when it hosts the bi-annual Dr. Robert H. McCrary Vocal Arts and Science Symposium at its Hattiesburg campus Feb. 3-4. The symposium is open to members of the National Associations of Teachers of Singing (NATS), the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA), private studio teachers, professional singers and speakers, K-12 teachers, choir members/directors, students and all who have an interest in the vocal arts and the science of the voice.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO