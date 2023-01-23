In the months he was held in detention in Texas during his legal fight to remain in the U.S., Afghan soldier Abdul Wasi Safi thought he would eventually be returned to his home country and meet a likely death at the hands of the Taliban because of his work with the U.S. military. But on Friday, he stood a free man, filled with hope that the help he provided the U.S. military would ultimately help him secure asylum in the U.S. Amid hugs from his brother and lawyers, Wasi Safi proudly smiled as he received an award from one...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 32 MINUTES AGO