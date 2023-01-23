Read full article on original website
Bills to address 'urgent' literacy decline passes out of committee
Indiana lawmakers and leaders are attempting to address the decade-long decline in literacy and reading skills among the state’s young students. Reading is a top concern for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and the state’s education leaders. Last year’s IREAD-3 results, the state’s third grade reading exam, showed a passage rate nearly 10 percentage points behind the top rate of 91.4 percent a decade ago.
Freshman lawmaker boycotts ‘swanky’ White House dinner due to Biden’s border policies
While other freshmen members of Congress were attending a special White House dinner earlier this week, Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz, who represents the South Texas border, stayed home citing philosophical differences she has with the Biden administration's immigration policies, she said Friday.
Afghan soldier seeking US asylum hopes for 'American dream'
In the months he was held in detention in Texas during his legal fight to remain in the U.S., Afghan soldier Abdul Wasi Safi thought he would eventually be returned to his home country and meet a likely death at the hands of the Taliban because of his work with the U.S. military. But on Friday, he stood a free man, filled with hope that the help he provided the U.S. military would ultimately help him secure asylum in the U.S. Amid hugs from his brother and lawyers, Wasi Safi proudly smiled as he received an award from one...
